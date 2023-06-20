A Plus has shared his thoughts on Yvonne Nelson's revelations about Sarkodie in her memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson

In a post on Facebook, A Plus fired the actress while supporting the rapper over his decision not to have a child with her

The controversial opinion from A Plus has stirred mixed reactions from his followers on social media

Entertainer and political activist A Plus, known in private life as Kwame Asare Obeng, has waded into the controversy surrounding the release of Yvonne Nelson' book.

The pretty actress released her memoir titled I Am Not Yvonne Nelson on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Up for sale for 400 Cedis ( 35 dollars) on Amazon, the book contains many revelations about Yvonne's life.

One of the most eye-catching revelations is Yvonne's disclosure that she once got pregnant for award-winning rapper Sarkodie.

A Plus has reacted to Yvonne Nelson's memoir Photo source: @kwameaplus, @yvonnenelsongh, @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The mother of one said she had a relationship with Sarkodie which ended after she got pregnant and got rid of it at the behest of the rapper.

A Plus reacts to Yvonne Nelson's reactions about Sarkodie

Reacting to the trend, A Plus shared a screenshot of one of the many stories which focused on Yvonne's revelations about her relationship with Mr Nelson, the man she was made to be was her dad.

In his caption, A Plus asked why Yvonne Nelson decided to berate Mr Nelson based on the stories her made told her. He also wondered why the second man mentioned by Yvonne's mother, Peter Ala Adjetey, turned out not to be her father.

For A Plus, the above suggested Yvonne could have possessed her mother's 'deceitful' characteristics hence Sarkodie's decision not to accept her pregnancy.

"Sark, you made the best decision!!! If you had accepted that pregnancy, the book today would have read, "Sarkodie is not my son/daughter's father. The real father is Inyanya" or one of her many boyfriends," parts of the caption read.

A Plus' comment on Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie revelation stirs mixed reactions

The comment by A Plus has stirred mixed reactions among social media users.

Dan Junmaa Deutch said:

Herhh Ghana obiaa ye hypocrite.. If they like you everything you do is good whether right or wrong but if they hate you everything you do is bad.. Someone impregnated obi ba baa and instructed her to abort it now hypocrites are blaming her for coming out to say it??

Kupiep Dan Buary said:

U started well but blaming her at the end is what I don't understand. I think her mother must be blamed for everything that has happened. Yvonne didn't know about this cos her mom(who she loves very much) have told her a lot that was controlling her behaviour towards the man. To talk about who the father of the aborted child is de3, 3y3 imaginations keke na woy3. Yvonne is the woman who got pregnant and she remains the only one who can tell who actually got her pregnant.

Collins Aboagye said:

A Plus eeei Kwame, obenya asem na Court apon....hahahaha....the most stupid decision any man could make on this earth is to accept responsibility for pregnancy you deeply know, you aren't the only user of the public drum. Big ups to King Sak for taking the right and best decision ever.

Sarkodie's wife flaunts wedding ring in 1st video after Yvonne's book

Meanwhile, Sarkodie's wife, Tracy Sarkcess, has released her first video after Yvonne Nelson made stunning revelations about her husband.

The video shared to celebrate World Refugees Day had Tracy Sarkcess showing off her wedding ring as she spoke.

Followers of the rapper's wife who observed the flaunting of her ring shared lovely reactions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh