Ghanaian radio presenter Blakk Rasta has hinted at Sarkodie's innocence in his affair with Yvonne Nelson

According to Blakk Rasta, Yvonne might have enchanted the young rapper when they met in 2010

He referenced a part in the actress' book where she admits her infatuation with the then-budding musician

Ghanaian radio show host Blakk Rasta, has thrown some questions into the air concerning Sarkodie's involvement in an affair with Yvonne Nelson.

The Ghanaian actress made her illicit affair with Sarkodie public in her new book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

Yvonne accused Sarkodie of neglect after he pressured her to terminate their pregnancy.

According to Blakk Rasta's reports, Yvonne Nelson may have tempted the rapper and wormed her way into his bed.

"Yvonne Nelson said their relationship was nothing serious. But she just liked music and she saw the talent and decided to gravitate towards Sarkodie. Was it that she lured Sarkodie into a sex act? Did she entice Sarkodie?"

Ghanaians react to Blakk Rasta's claims that Yvonne Nelson enticed Sarkodie

The comment section of the video was full of varying submissions.

morrisonemmanuel2 commented:

Hhhmmmmm my people, Sark has his own story too oooo, we should not see or hear one side and judge but let's see or hear both sides before we judge.

PY commented:

Kabutay is a very bad boy

Mzzclassy commented:

Sarkodie had nothing too. He was 22 at that time. How many men are comfortable enough to take care of a baby at 22? This is normal. Please let him breathe.

