Sarkodie's wife, Tracy Sarkcess, has released her first video after Yvonne Nelson's made stunning revelations about her husband

The video shared to celebrate World Refugees Day showed Tracy Sarkcess showing off her wedding ring as she spoke

Followers of the rapper's wife who observed the flaunting of her ring have shared lovely reactions

Esteemed rapper Sarkodie's wife Tracy Owusu Addo, popularly known as Tracy Sarkcess, has released a new video.

The which is to celebrate World Refugees Day is her first following Yvonne Nelson's revelations about her husband.

Yvonne Nelson's memoir and Sarkodie

Yvonne released a memoir titled I Am Not Yvonne Nelson on Sunday, June 18, 2023, as the world celebrated Fathers' Day.

The book, selling for almost 400 Cedis ( 35 dollars) on Amazon, contained many revelations about Yvonne's life.

Among the many things she revealed, Yvonne disclosed that she had once got pregnant for award-winning rapper Sarkodie.

The mother of one said she had a relationship with Sarkodie which ended after she got pregnant and got rid of it at the behest of the rapper.

Looking at the 2010 timeline given in Yvonne's book and the love story of Sarkodie and his wife, it seems the rapper might have cheated on Tracy.

Sarkodie's wife flaunts wedding ring amid Yvonne Nelson revelations

But Tracy Sarkcess seems unperturbed by whatever is going on online as she promoted a UNHCR programme on social media.

In the video shared on her Instagram, Sarkodie's wife is seen introducing a Togolese refugee in Ghana who spoke about her life.

While introducing the lady, Tracy Sarkcess put her left hand on her chest showing her beautiful wedding ring.

Video of Tracy Sarkcess flaunting wedding ring stirs reactions

The video of Sarkodie's wife has sparked reactions with many observing the show of her ring.

dewisdorm12 said:

I noticed our queen, Tracy Sarkcess placed her left hand on her chest for about 45 seconds…the longest scene in this particular video. All she’s trying to say is, even if someone gave birth to a child with Sark, she’s still happily wearing his ring and his surname. No matter what, a man will f*ck outside…so this does not bother her at all. And one last thing, she’s proud of our beautiful Yvonne for aborting the pregnancy. Her child missed the opportunity of being the first son or a daughter to the African Rap Legend of all time!

lady_ritaamu said:

The trend has just given her a platform to promote her ambassadorial deals. That’s a good move. Cash out and forget what people are saying.

aj_grace_

Let me know if you see the beautiful ring I will follow you

Yvonne Nelson's ex-lover Iyanya reacts to stories in her book

Meanwhile, Yvonne Nelson's ex-boyfriend Iyanya has reacted to the contents of the actress' recently released memoir I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

In a tweet, Iyanya, a Nigerian singer, sounded surprised by the amount of personal information Yvonne had put in her book.

