Yvonne Nelson has received support from Felicia Osei's mother following the release of her new book

In a video, the woman expressed unhappiness that the rapper pretended to be a saint after he advised Yvonne Nelson to get rid of a baby

Netizens who watched the video commended Linda Osei for adding her voice to the issue

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Linda Osei, a popular Ghanaian TikToker and mother of social media influencer Felicia Osei, has lashed out at Sarkodie following the release of Yvonne Nelson's book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the elderly woman, who looked very displeased, said that the account of how Sarkodie treated Yvonne Nelson when she got pregnant is heartbreaking and speaks volumes about the rapper.

Linda Osei calls out Sarkodie over how he treated Yvonne Nelson Photo credit:@lindaosei0/TikTok @Sarkodie/Instagram

Source: UGC

She continued that the treatment Yvonne Nelson received from Sarkodie when news of the pregnancy got to him shows that the Non-Living Thing hitmaker is very wicked.

Linda Osei added that if the unthinkable had happened to Yvonne during the procedure, Sarkodie would have hypocritically continued living his life as if nothing had happened between him and the pretty actress.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"After the procedure, if she had died, or it happened that she would not be able to conceive again, you would have pretended that you had nothing to do with her and lived happily with your two kids. You are very wicked."

At the time of wiring the report, the video would has gathered over 4000 likes and 400 comments.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians support Linda Osei over her comment

Netizens who reacted to the video commended Linda Osei for speaking on the issue and for throwing her weight behind Yvonne Nelson.

@akuarhsavage indicated:

the most painful thing is after he used it as a music to hmm

Divinely Favoured added:

I feel her pain especially when he keeps making fun of her in his songs.. the guy is just mean.

Baby Naa florex added

God bless u maa. he even did music with her story. Now she has also written her version u are crying

Yvonne Nelson speaks about Duncan Williams's son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yvonne Nelson revealed that she dated the first son of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams.

She said although Joel Duncam-Williams planned to marry her, her response to his request that she sees his father for prayers and spiritual cleansing ended the relationship.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh