Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah shared the story of her acting career with Berla Mundi on TV3

The beautiful actress revealed the challenges she suffered as a novice in the industry

She added that her role in the Ghanaian series Thing We Do For Love was her first professional acting gig

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah disclosed the obstacles she faced when she began her acting career with the Things We Do For Love series.

Things We Do For Love, one of the best Ghanaian series, catered to the youth as it was centred around educating teenagers on navigating their adolescent years safely.

According to Jackie Appiah, the first time she was acting on the set, she made many obvious mistakes even after they edited the tapes.

A collage of Jackie Appiah on the set of Things We Do For Love Image credit: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

Jackie Appiah disclosed that although she had played roles in church and school, Enyonam, her character's name, was her stepping stone into the industry.

She shared with Berla on the Day Show:

My first TV appearance was Things We Do For Love. It was hard because that was the first time I was acting in front of the camera. And I will be looking into the camera just to get the director's approval to know if I'm doing it correctly... But then I got used to it along the line.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Jackie Appiah, narrating how her acting journey started

Many confirmed the actress's acting skills since she started as a teenager on Things We Do For Love set in the comment section.

Awura Abena commented:

Awn such unique personality she’s got

Mistar Castar commented:

Beauty... My Two Crushes Crush On A Show.Love U Beautiful Ladies Die. I feel like crying mpo.

Maxwell Arthur commented:

I love Jackie cause she's on her own and she doesn't get involved with these celebrities.

Jackie Appiah hits10M followers milestone on Instagram

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Jackie Appiah as the first Ghanaian celebrity to have 10 million people following her Instagram page.

The talented actress loves to share beautiful photos and videos of her lifestyle.

One can see that Jackie Appiah is a vivid traveller just by looking at her in all the exotic locations. The beautiful actress's social media is very pleasing to her followers.

Source: YEN.com.gh