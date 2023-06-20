Celebrated Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson launched her book on June 18, 2023, and it has become one of the top three bestselling books on Amazon

The book is a memoir that highlights her relationship with her mother, her dating life, and finding her father, among other things

Many people have taken to social media to applaud her for her vulnerability and candidness in sharing her experiences

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson launched her controversial memoir I Am Not Yvonne Nelson on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

The memoir was launched at Peduase Valley Resort, and many industry players, friends, and the media were there to support her.

Yvonne Nelson's book I Am Not Yvonne Nelson. Image Credit: @yvonnenelson

Yvonne Nelson's book breaks records on Amazon Books

Barely 24 hours after its launch, the book has become one of the top sellers on Amazon Books.

It came after Jennette McCurdy's I'm Glad My Mom Died and Elliot Page's Pageboy: A Memoir.

Yvonne Nelson's memoir highlights the depths she took to search for her biological father, her relationship with her mother, and struggles with acting, and dating, among others.

The talented actress shared the great news on her verified Instagram page. In the caption, she urged her ardent followers to click the link in her bio to grab their copy of the book.

Below is the screenshot of Yvonne Nelson's book trending on Amazon Books.

Ghanaians react to Yvonne Nelson's book

Many people commended Yvonne Nelson for her bravery and vulnerability and for opening up about her experiences.

Many others also complained about the price of the book, claiming that the euro and pound equivalent was too much for them to afford the book.

See selected comments from the comment section of the post.

jonathaninstyle stated:

You are doing it. Congratulations love u

vybkwin commented:

Your mama did you dirty. I’m so sorry babes. I’m glad you know better now.❤️

esmeralda_ese_ said:

Writing an autobiography is not for the faint hearted. I admire ur courage❤️

barimabagh stated:

Girl this ur book is the third Testament

fixfacesbyrammy commented:

On behalf of all reasonable women! Thank you! Thank you for speaking your truth and thank you for encouraging others to do so…thank you

omosefeosegbe said:

Nothing can stop you, you are all the way up. Make them cry blood. It's your story ❤️❤️❤️❤️

classynaya1 said:

Amazon in Germany is showing 34.99

amg_potter stated:

Your book is really cooking ❤️

runorlistic_runor_oru said:

It’s expensive in it’s more than 20 pounds oo

akotokorea remarked:

Wo gye wo din YN

Medikal buys Yvonne Nelson's new book for GH¢100k

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Medikal, in a video, bid for Yvonne Nelson's new book titled I Am Not Yvonne Nelson at a staggering price of GH¢100,000.

The video sparked massive reactions on social media as many people questioned why he would buy the book at an exorbitant price and whether he would read it at all.

Source: YEN.com.gh