A new lookalike has been initiated into the camp by King Promise's lookalike Ruben Nketiah and Kuami Eugene, Rockstar Jnr

The lookalike, whom they claim resembles KiDi, came from Benin, had to buy forms and go through three months of preparation to duplicate KiDi's image

Many people were not pleased with the outcome of the unveiling as they claimed he looked nothing like KiDi

A video of King Promise's lookalike Ruben Nketiah and that of Kuami Eugene, Rockstar Jnr, unveiling a new lookalike has emerged online.

New KiDi clone unveiled

During the unveiling, a blue blanket was used to cover his head which covered parts of his body.

Rockstar Jnr held onto the blanket while Ruben Nketiah gave a brief speech before they eventually took it off.

In his speech, he revealed that the new KiDi clone took three months to prepare to look like the original.

He also added that he came from Benin in order to be recruited into the lookalikes camp.

Before the blanket was eventually taken off, they showed off the tattoos on his body, which was a replica of that of the Touch It hitmaker.

Below is a video of the new KiDi lookalike being unveiled.

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people laughed after watching the video as they highlighted which parts of the video made them laugh the most.

Others were also of the view that the recruit into the lookalikes camp looked nothing like KiDi.

See selected opinions from Ghanaians on the new KiDi lookalike.

nana_ama_dollface said:

This isn’t Kidi, this is Kibi. Girl dem salt

yhung_reign remarked:

Hw3 ne hwene a s3 bentoa

bigdaddykofi777 said:

Dem dey suffocate bro under that bed sheet….

_akosuaagyapomaa stated:

The Kidi is not kidding

kmjonair said:

Oh Awurade! Bibini b3y3 d3n koraaaa

nafiza_baby99 remarked:

The King Promise guy fool rough

sarahmorgan751 said:

Ghanaians where did we go wrong?

ahoufe.darocha remarked:

Asem oo! These lookalikes are annoying

Medikal warns the media against the publicising of lookalikes

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Medikal lamented the ongoing trends of celebrity lookalikes in Ghana.

In a video, he expressed his disappointment in media houses hosting these persons on their shows

He also advised the impersonators of Kuami Eugene, Shatta Wale, King Promise, including himself, and others to look for a job rather than use their image to make money and look for fame.

