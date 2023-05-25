Black Sherif and King Promise's lookalikes say they are using their fame for business to generate income

In an interview with Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu, they disclosed that when they are booked for shows, they make their food products known

Ruben, King Promise's lookalike indicated that they are fully booked for shows but ensure that they inform people about their terms before they perform for them

The lookalikes of King Promise and Black Sherif have been cashing in on the fame they have got from their resemblance to the artistes.

The two revealed in an interview with Kumawood actor and YouTuber Kwaku Manu that they have been using the fame to enhance their businesses.

King Promise lookalike (left), Kwaku Manu (middle), Black Sherif lookalike (right) Photo credit: @kwakumanutv

According to King Promise's lookalike, known in private as Ruben Nketiah, he had been involved in a mashed kenkey business and has since realised that the best way to promote the business is through his popularity.

He claimed that he is an accounting degree holder and knows his way around business and accounts, adding that his recent fame had inspired him to quit his 8-5 job and focus on his personal business.

Ruben explained that before he goes to perform at events with Black Sherif's lookalike, he informs the event organisers that he would supply the event with samples of his mashed kenkey.

"When we sometimes go to events, some disc jockeys would spot you and say, 'oh, you look like King Promise. Why don't you perform some of his songs for us?' Because of this, I informed people who want to have me at their events that I would supply them with "Mashkey"," Ruben stated.

Watch the video of the lookalikes below

King Promise, Kuami Eugene, KiDi and Medikal lookalikes saga

In the past few weeks, the lookalikes of Ghanaian celebrities have made a name for themselves and gained public attention with their controversial videos and back-and-forth with the actual celebrities.

Artistes like Medikal, Shatta Wale and Mr Drew earlier criticised them and demanded that they put a stop to their acts.

Some Ghanaians reacted to the celebrity lookalike videos

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video. Many who seem to have found the video to be funny shared funny comments while others admired the brilliance of King Promise's lookalike.

Abigail Oteng said:

Blacko guy bi guy guy. Hw3 nanimne nea okyer3 if this is king promise where is the other king promise wapantan guy bi no

Official Naglad said:

Why is the Blacko guy so serious? His face is scaring me.

Thelma Cole said:

In fact, I love this fake King Promise more than the Original King Promise

