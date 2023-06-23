Dede Ayew: Black Stars Player Mobbed By Fans In Sunyani, Video Shows Him Causing Heavy Traffic
- Ghanaian footballer André Ayew was spotted in Sunyani for the All-Star Festival 2023 game
- He was mobbed by fans who wanted to meet their star player, as they cheered him on in videos that have emerged on social media
- Many social media users claimed that the love he was shown was not real, while others loved the heartwarming video
Nottingham Forest attacker André Morgan Rami Ayew was spotted in Sunyani as fans rushed to meet him on the street.
Dede Ayew was mobbed by fans in Sunyani
Rocking a white short-sleeved t-shirt and a cap paired with trousers, Dede Ayew stood through the roof of his plush car to greet fans.
Many of the people of Sunyani rushed to his car to catch a glimpse of the Black Stars captain.
In the video, personnel from the Ghana Police Service were seen trying to make way for his convoy to move while cheering in the crowd was ongoing.
The Ghanaian footballer was in Sunyani for the All-Star Festival 2023 game.
Below is a video of Dede Ayew being mobbed by his ardent Ghanaian fans.
Ghanaians shared their views on the video of fans mobbing Dede Ayew in Sunyani
While many people filled the comment section with love emojis, others did not feel the same.
People hinted that the love shown to him was not real because if he makes mistakes during a football game, Ghanaians would lash out at him.
Below are selected comments from the post:
nanakwame009 commented saying:
Ghana people will even welcome their worse enemy as long as they are popular
diamond_daplug opined:
They give am fans but blast him when he dey play poor ! My ppl funny af
nana_prempeh_1 stated:
There’s nothing hypocritical about this, make u people comot for there. As a kid ur poppy no dey beat u when u mess up but still pay ur fees?its called tough love massa
prince_kwadwo_owusu remarked:
Hypocrisy
