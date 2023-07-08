Ghanaian-British singer Eugy Official received his baptism into the Christian faith as two powerful men of God stood by him

The singer officially declared his intention to part ways with the world as he begins a new chapter in Christ

Eugy is famous for his hit song, Dance With Me, with Mr Eazi in 2016

British-Ghanaian singer Eugene Entsir, professionally known as Eugy, has sealed his decision to turn away from the world with water baptism.

The singer revealed that he did live a righteous life before the call of God came upon him.

Eugy mentioned he tried using his strength and might to interpret God's will for his life.

The singer revealed he received sanctification on July 2 2023, with two strong men of God in his family standing by his side. He said that his father and uncle, both pastors, ushered him into his new life.

He posted a photo of his baptism with a caption. Part of his message said:

If someone asked me at the beginning of 2023 what my year would look like, I don't think this is what I would've said. That's how mighty the Lord is. When Jesus calls you, there's nothing you can do about it. You must heed and answer.

Peeps react to Eugy Official's decision to be an adherent follower of Christ

The comment section was full of praise for the singer's new faith. Many sent words of encouragement to Eugy Official.

cookieteegh commented:

Thank you, Jesus. We sooo love to see it. I pray the Lord leads you on this journey. His Grace is indeed sufficient

ohema_esi commented:

In the last days, God says, I will pour out my Spirit on all people; your sons and daughters will prophesy, your young men will see visions, your old men will dream dreams. This is beautiful ❤️❤️

djobiondeck commented:

God is real, brother. Never be ashamed, and never stop spreading and sharing the light. This is awesome.

