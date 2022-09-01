"If it ain't about the money don't call me," this is the famous line in King Promise's hit song 'Ring My Line'.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

From Black Sherif using two cutlasses to take down poverty and many other lyrics surrounding money-making, as well as social media posts talking about combatting poverty, it has become a common trend for most Ghanaian celebrities.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of Ghanaian celebrities who have side hustles.

Jackie Appiah, Van Vicker and Tracey Boakye. Photo Source: @jackieappiah @iam_vanvicker @tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

1. Van Vicker

Aside from featuring in lead roles in movies, Ghanaian actor Van Vicker also runs a restaurant.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

His restaurant, Vantastic Grill, provides varieties of mouthwatering meals to their customers. They offer sit-ins, takeaways, as well as delivery services.

2. Lydia Forson

Lydia Forson is an actress. She also has a passion for natural hair, so she started a business called Kinky Matters. It attends to all the natural hair and skincare needs of its clients.

In a post she shared on her official Instagram post, she indicated that,

When I’m not on set filming or doing TikTok’s I’m in a lab somewhere doing another formulation course to improve on @kinkymatters.

She hinted that working on her side hustle has become one of her favourite things, and she disclosed that she loves that nearly everything she uses on her hair and skin is made by her.

3. James Gardiner

James Gardiner is known as an actor; however, he owns a bar called Mojo Bar Ghana.

He hangs out with his boys at the bar when he is not on set playing a role for a movie or commercial.

4. Tracey Boakye

Popularly known as the East Legon landlady, Tracey Boakye is known as an actress. However, after her sudden rise to fame, she adopted the name after she began to invest in real estate.

Aside being a real estate mogul, she also runs a restaurant called Short Code By Tracey Boakye. It is located in Kumasi, Patasi, Behind Police Depot.

5. Emelia Brobbey

Emelia Brobbey is an actress who also doubles as a television presenter and musician. She owns a water company called EB Ice Natural Mineral Water.

The company makes bags of sachet water and sells them.

6. John Dumelo

Known as an actor an played a number of bad-boy roles in the Ghanaian movie industry, John Dumelo, over the years, has also shown that he has a passion for the agriculture sector in the country.

He has a number of farms where he harvests crops like ginger, cabbage, tomatoes, and various other crops.

He also made his political ambitions known during the 2020 elections when he stood for the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary elections. Unfortunately, he lost the seat to Lydia Alhassan.

7. Shugatiti

Actress and influencer Shugatiti recently added hospitality to her list of trades. She recently opened a restaurant called Pot of Shuga.

During its launch, the restaurant trended on social media for the types of pots used to serve food to customers. The pots have a sprout designed in the shape of the male genitalia.

8. Fella Makafui

From debuting in the Ghanaian movie industry by playing the role of Serwaa in the hit series YOLO, Fella Makafui has shown that the movie is not only her expertise but also a staunch business mogul.

While being an influencer for a number of reputable brands, toppled that a beverage store. She started off with her wine business called Fella Wine and Liquor.

She later on added skincare and beauty to the train of businesses she runs. Beauty By Fella Makafui came into existence to break the status quo of beauty in Ghana, with its wide range of products to cater for various skin types and shades.

9. Serwaa Amihere

Renowned media personality Serwaa Amihere always graces the screens of the ordinary Ghanaian with trendy news happening both locally and internationally.

On Sunday, August 28, 2022, she launched her clothing line, Office and Co by SA, a fashion brand that emphasises the production of cutting-edge corporate wear for ambitious and upwardly mobile women.

10. Zynelle Zuh

From gracing our television screens to being one of the most prominent faces in Ghanaian fashion, Zynelle Zuh has shown that playing roles in movies

She founded a clothing line called Zyellegant that provides timeless women's fashion pieces, bridal gowns, custom gowns, and millinery outfits.

11. Jackie Appiah

After her plush mansion went viral, news broke out that she was not only into acting but also into Real Estate.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghana Movie Awards C.E.O. Fred Nuamah has shared his thoughts on the controversy, which heralded a video of actress Jackie Appiah's mansion at Trassaco in Accra.

Nuamah, who is a close friend of Jackie, revealed the actress is a woman of means with investments in real estate which made it possible for her to put up the magnificent building.

12. Salma Mumin

Actress, Salma Mumin has turned her passion for food into a side hustle which is her restaurant, Salma Eatery and Pub.

The restaurant serves varieties of mouth-watering meals to his customers.

13. Amakye Dede

Abrantie Spot is a club and restaurant owned by veteran highlife musician, Abrantie Amakye Dede.

It is located at Asante Akim Agogo in the Ashtanti Region of Ghana.

The 'Odo Da Baabi' hitmaker also owns High Kings Lodge in the same area asAbrantie Spot.

The lodge has various facilities to attend to the hospitality needs of his guests to hope to stay over for the night or enjoy the live band and the sumptuous meals the restaurant also offers.

14. Stonebwoy

Bhimnation leader, Stonebwoy, aside gracing the stage and giving his fans thrilling performances, he also works as the brand ambassador for a number of brands.

He is also the owner of popular and much-loved energy drink, Boss Energy Drink.

15. Delay

Media personality and respected host of one of the most watched interview shows, Deloris Frimpong Manso, keeps proving that she can ace any business she sets to launch.

She has a number of businesses under the Delay Foods brand. Some of these are; Delay Shito, Delay Markerel, Delay Sardine.

16. Mzbel

Mzbel is a musician. She owns a pub and restaurant called Bela's Pub and Restaurant.

When she is not in the studio recording a banger or on stage thrilling fans, she can be found at the famous pub and restaurant.

The Fashion Entrepreneurs: Arin, 7 other BBNaija Stars Who Own Luxury Brands

One thing Big Brother Naija stars know how to do is slay when it comes to fashion and style. Interestingly, some of these stars take things further by starting their own fashion lines.

While the likes of Arin of the Shine Ya Eyes edition has been designing long before she got the BBNaija fame, the likes of Mercy Eke got into fashion retail following her fame.

There have been quite a number of ladies doing this fashion thing, and it is amazing to see them display their creative sides as fashion aficionados.

YEN.com.gh spotlights eight ladies who run their own fashion brands.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh