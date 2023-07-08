Ghanaian cinematographer Rexford Kyei-Sarkodie, popularly known as REX, asserts that men are not responsible for the women they are dating

Rex argued that a man who does not bond to a woman by marriage is not obligated to take care of her bills

The filmmaker added that even if he does so, he is merely being generous out of love

Ghanaian filmmaker and music director Rexford Kyei-Sarkodie claimed that women who expect their boyfriends to care for them are at the losing end.

He continued to point out that the world has changed from the old days when a man, irrespective of his stance in her life, is obligated to take care of a woman.

REX added that now some women earn more than men, so it is only fair that they contribute their quota.

REX was the brain behind the official Sugarcane remix video that featured a delightful fusion of Ghanaian and Nigerian talent.

In his latest submissions to Pulse Ghana, he expressed his frustrations with how some women think it's a man's job to take care of them.

According to him, it's never his job if he's not married to you. He said:

Some girls think it's a man's job to care for them. It's not our job. If you are married, it's a different thing. But if you're not married and dating, don't expect your man to pay your bills. If he wants to, that's fine.

It should be a consensual thing. Don't act like it because he's your man. He's supposed to take care of you. Okay, if I'm supposed to do it, what should you do?

Peeps react to Rex, the director's opinions on male-female committed relationships outside marriage.

Some agreed with him, others didn't. What do you think about a man taking care of his girlfriend?

Munira S Says commented:

Eii, big brother. I don't agree o.

Dre Kojo Sterlin commented:

The brotherhood is proud of you.

Gardener Rahinatu commented:

You are not saying anything because you can’t be behaving like a husband to your woman and don’t expect her to also behave like a wife.

