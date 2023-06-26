Socialite Hajia4Reall has surfaced with beautiful Instagram photos to mark her birthday

She added a lengthy caption, which sought to clear the air on allegations against her concerning the $2 million romance scam she's been charged with

Stonebwoy, Bobrisky, MzVee, Abeiku Santana and several celebrities reacted to the post shared by Hajia4Reall

Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Reall, known privately as Mona Faiz Montrage, made an unexpected comeback when she shared beautiful photos to celebrate her birthday and got some celebrities reacting.

Hajia4Reall speaks for the first time after her arrest Photo credit: @hajia4reall

She took to Instagram to celebrate her birthday with a series of captivating photos on June 26, 2023. However, this celebratory post comes shortly after her extradition from the UK to the USs for her alleged involvement in a $2 million romance scam.

The beautiful songstress's Instagram post garnered reactions from her fans, who took to the comments section to celebrate with her. Several Ghanaian celebrities expressed their concern for her and also celebrated with her.

Stonebwoy, Mzvee, Tracey Boakye, Cookietee and other celebrities reacted to the birthday post.

See Hajia4Reall's Instagram post below:

Hajia4Reall Extradited From The UK To The US In A $2 Million Romance Scam

Meanwhile, Hajia4Reall was extradited from the UK to the US on suspicion of running a romance fraud. She allegedly stole over $2 million from older, unmarried Americans in a complex lonely-hearts scheme.

According to Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams, she was part of a criminal organisation that targeted older Americans.

Some celebrities and fans of Hajia4Reall reacted to her Instagram post

Some Ghanaian celebrities responded positively to the post, while others wished her a happy birthday

stonebwoy commented:

Life is the Ultimate.. BLESS UP

mzveegh commented:

Happy birthday

abeikusantana commented:

Happy Birthday

tracey_boakye commented:

Happy birthday dear

ghdopenation commented:

Happy birthday Queen

bobrisky222 commented:

Happy birthday hunny. I miss you so much

bobrisky222 commented:

Happy birthday, sis. I move you so much ❤️ see you soon

susanchanelbeauty commented:

Happy birthday baby Girl, stay strong boo

princedavidosei commented:

Happy birthday beautiful Grace will speak for you

Old video of Hajia4Reall inspiring young girls surfaces

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that after her incarceration, old recordings of Hajia4Reall giving advice to young women surfaced.

In the videos, she said she had always been a successful businesswoman who hardly ever posted about her ventures on social media.

She continued by saying that she started off with a modest sum of money, a present, and some assistance from her father, which she subsequently put into her enterprises.

