Ghanaian musician Hajia 4Reall has spoken for the first time after news of her extradition from the UK to the US took over the internet on Monday, May 15, 2023

As she marked her 31st birthday slaying in all-black attire, she hinted that the world would know the truth and her story will be heard

Stonebwoy, Abeiku Santana, Tracey Boakye and many others have taken to social media to celebrate her

Ghanaian musician Hajia 4Reall marked has broken her silence after news of her being extradited from the UK to the US hit the internet on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Hajia 4Reall marks her birthday in all-black leather outfit

Hajia 4Reall slayed in an all-black attire as she posed elegantly in pictures she posted on her 31st birthday.

Captioning the post, she wished herself a happy birthday and thanked everyone for wishing her and showing her love.

She also said she thanked everyone for offering prayers during these difficult times.

"One thing that my father has always told me since I was young is that “only the good die young, “ and now I truly understand what that statement really means," she wrote on Instagram.

The God's Child crooner also added that the world would hear her story and that the truth would eventually be revealed.

"There is a time for everything, and the world will come to know the truth, and my story will be heard. "

Below are lovely pictures of Hajia 4Reall as she celebrates her 31st birthday.

Ghanaians celebrate Hajia 4Reall on her 31st birthday

Nigerian socialite, Bob Risky, Ghanaian celebrities Stonebwoy, Abeiku Santana, Tracey Boakye, and many others took to the comment section to celebrate her.

Others also were concerned about her romance scam case in the US as they asked whether she had been released.

With actress Yvonne Nelson's explosive memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson being the talk of the town, one fan hinted that Hajia 4Reall would also be releasing hers soon.

See selected comments from Hajia 4Reall's Instagram post.

stonebwoy said:

Life is the Ultimate.. BLESS UP

bobrisky222 stated:

Happy birthday hunny. I miss you so much

tracey_boakye said:

Happy birthday dear

abeikusantana said:

Happy Birthday

kwesi_enzo said:

U better cut a deal with the feds. You didn’t do that alone! And damnnnn anyone who will call you a snitch for that, this is that’s how we roll.

gbaahowusuaa commented:

Happy birthday sis. I am laughing like a mad girl. Awurade yeda w'ase

iyanuneema said:

Have you been released? Mama?

tha.pralem commented:

I AM NOT MONA volume 1 coming soon

Hajia 4Reall extradited from the UK to the US

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Hajia 4Reall ahs been extradited from the UK to the US on the claim of being involved in romance scams.

According to a statement released by The United States Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York, she faces up to 20 years imprisonment if found guilty.

It was also alleged that she scammed one of her victims with a fake marriage.

