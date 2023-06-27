Lil Win, in an interview with Abro GH TV, addressed some negative comments fellow actor Oboy Siki made about the house he built for his mother

Oboy Siki previously referred to the building as one made for local gods, rubbishing its quality

Addressing the comments, Lil Win said he did not have a problem with what the actor said as that is his opinion, adding that he does not fancy mansions

Popular actor Lil Win in an interview with Abro GH TV responded to negative comments made by fellow actor Oboy Siki about the house he built for his mother.

Oboy Siki had previously dismissed the quality of the building, referring to it as a structure meant for local gods.

However, Lil Win seemed unperturbed by the criticism and expressed his lack of concern over Oboy Siki's remarks.

The actor acknowledged that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, adding that he did not have any problem with what the actor said. Lil Win emphasised that he has a different perspective on wealth and luxury, revealing that he does not fancy mansions.

Lil Win also shared his passion for education by saying that he would rather invest his money in building a school—a feat he has already achieved.

The actor said building a school has been his top priority, indicating his dedication to providing education and opportunities for others.

Ghanaians praise Lil Win

Many folks fell in love with Lil Win's maturity and praised him.

williammany2661 said:

Kwadwo nkansah lil Wayne talk very sensible and mature that is why he is doing well in life God blessed you and keep it up bro

oseidaniel6259 commented:

Don't mind oboy siki he is mad.... keep going forward super star ⭐ no size Lil Wayne May God bless you more

frempongjanet3179 wrote:

Wise words bro…Nkansah is very intelligent

Lil Win rebukes young man

In another story, in a video, Lil Win encountered a young man whom he recognised while on the set of an interview. He called the man over, offered advice, and rebuked him.

The actor mentioned that the young man used to be a member of his camp but later switched sides to join Dr Likee's camp.

Lil Win expressed that the man had been throwing shade and insulting him ever since he joined the camp of his fellow comedian.

