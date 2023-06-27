Lil Win, in a video, met a young man he recognised while on the set of an interview, called him, advised and rebuked him

The actor said the man used to be a member of his camp but later jumped ship to Dr Likee's camp

According to him, the young man had been throwing shade and insulting him since he joined the camp of his fellow comedian

Renowned actor Lil Win was caught on camera having a conversation with a young man whom he recognised while on the set of an interview.

The actor took the opportunity to advice and express his disappointment as he realised that the man had jumped ship from his camp to join Dr Likee's team.

The young man had apparently been hurling insults and throwing shade at the actor ever since he made the switch. During the impromptu conversation, Lil Win seized the moment to share his thoughts on the matter, emphasising the importance of loyalty and reminding the man not to bite the hand that once fed him.

The tension between Lil Win and Dr Likee's camps has been evident ever since Lil Win criticised YouTube skit actors. His comments seem to have escalated the rivalry between the two camps.

Lil Win causes stir

Social media users reacted to the video, with some siding with Lil Win whiles others felt it was unnecessary.

ActiveDove wrote :

Comot for there the thing dey pain you day he dey with Dr.Like now

Gabby commented:

He’s getting wiser paa God bless you kwadwo

joeboydethinker1 said:

God bless this man; he is humble guy❤

Watch the video below:

Lil Win and Big Akwess fight

In a similar story, in a previous episode of UTV's United Showbiz, actors Big Akwes and Lil Win found themselves in a heated argument that nearly escalated to a physical confrontation.

The duo had participated in a panel discussion alongside other guests on the popular programme, which aired on Saturday, June 17.

