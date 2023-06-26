Some men cannot cook or can only make simple meals like boiled rice and tomato stew

A Ghanaian man has been captured in a video turning eggs by flipping them in the air

Unfortunately, the eggs did not settle back in the pan but rather on his wrist, which burnt him

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian man has been captured in a video trying to flip an egg in the air but got burnt in the process.

The caption to the video, which was shared on Facebook by GHOne TV, was: “Guys, we need to start appreciating our mothers, girlfriends, and wives.”

The man in the video was not wearing a shirt. However, he was wearing a yellow and red apron to cook.

The man turned the egg, but it fell on his wrist instead of the pan Photo credit: GHOne TV (Facebook)

Source: Facebook

Even though he was holding a spatula, which he could have used to flip the egg, he threw it in the air instead.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The video showed that he is probably not skilled enough or did not flip it well. When the egg fell on his wrist, he threw it off and turned the burner off.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video from social media users

Commenting on the post, some netizens said he should learn to improve, while others asked him to learn from the women in his life.

Read some of the comments below:

Marvelous Zaaki said:

That’s why I love scrambled eggs

Darlington Bless Davor commented:

Yes it's true. We have to appreciate our mothers but this guy shun. Apuu

Theresa Petra said:

You see your life, big respect for women

Snr King Luther mentioned:

This small thing you can’t do lol

Christopher Senorfe Lexis Brown said:

The brotherhood is proud of you

Mohammed Hafiz commented:

I tot he dey throw am away saaa na he wan turn am

Richworld BA said:

Tell him to take responsibility for such minor but important everyday tasks

Colman Onyemegbulem commented:

He got what he wanted to achieve, that's not how to throw the fry pan.

Handsome Ghanaian men dance as they cook and serve food

While one Ghanaian man cannot fry eggs, others have been making a living by cooking and serving at events.

Menscook Ghana is an all-men catering team that has shattered stereotypes that cooking is a preserve for women.

The twist to this all-men catering team is that they dress well and are all good dancers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh