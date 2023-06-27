Ghanaian music producer and tech analyst Spiky Beatz disclosed that he bought his first car, a Golf, in Ho.

He detailed that an interesting story accompanied the car, which was his first "big boy purchase"

As part of his struggles, he revealed that he had to sleep in Ho, the capital of the Volta Region, as he combated unexpected circumstances that delayed his purchase

These came to light when Spiky took his turn on Wheels On YEN, YEN.com.gh's new series on celebrities' cars

Ghanaian music producer Spiky Beatz, known privately as Kwabena Ofei-Kwadey Nkrumah, disclosed to YEN.com.gh that he travelled to Ho, in the Volta Region of Ghana, just to make his first car purchase.

The producer, who doubles as a tech analyst, showed his interest in cars and revealed that he struggled to make the purchase because of the unavailability of his bank in the region.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Spiky revealed that he could vividly remember his first "big boy purchase", the day he bought his 2003 VW Golf GTI 1.8T.

Spiky, who listed some cars in his garage, detailed that when he got to Ho, he realised there was no Standard Chartered Bank branch with whom he saved.

As a result, the talented beat-maker who trended on social media after he sued CAF for using his beats without his consent transferred his funds to his Fidelity account, but the transfer was unsuccessful.

Determined to make his purchase amid the setbacks, Spiky decided to lodge in a hotel in Ho to ensure that his funds were ready the next day to make his purchase.

Spiky said:

"The first car I bought with my money was a 2003 VW Golf GTI 1.8T. I went to Ho to buy it. It was a very interesting story. There was no Standard Chartered Bank branch in Ho, so I had to transfer the money to my Fidelity account.

The bank didn't complete the transfer, so I had to stay in a hotel (mind you, I didn't have money), so if the transaction hadn't been completed, I would have been stranded in the hotel. But alas, everything went well, a lot of other things happened on the journey back... Lol"

What is Wheels On YEN?

Wheels On YEN is the latest editorial project by YEN.com.gh dedicated to Ghanaian celebrities' lifestyles.

This series is centred around cars and gives celebrities the opportunity to share their tastes in cars and the reasons for their choice rides.

