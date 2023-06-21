Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan, who recently announced his retirement from football, shared how his dream began

The former Black Stars captain said that he had always wanted to play for the Ghana national team

He added that while his classmates in primary wanted to be in white-collar jobs, he dreamed of being a footballer

At a seminar, the all-time highest goalscorer for the Ghana Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, tearfully announced his official retirement from football on June 20, 2023.

The legendary footballer's interview on TV3 gave insights into his emotional state when he declared his intention.

According to Asamoah Gyan, he started dreaming about joining the Black Stars as a very young boy.

The footballer added that his parents understood and supported his dream despite not being directed towards a white-collar job.

He said to Berla Mundi in an interview on The Day Show that:

"That was what I wanted to do. I said it when I was in class 6. A teacher walks in and asks what you want to be in future and you hear others saying doctor, lawyer and president. I just said I wanted to play for the Black Stars. I wanted to be a football star."

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Asamoah Gyan's account of playing for the Ghana Black Stars as a childhood dream

The video's comment section was full of praise for the legendary footballer. Many acknowledged and applauded him for his contribution to the national team.

Ras Blakk commented:

His pace, power, commitment, passion etc. for the national team was incredible. He was phenomenal and we will forever miss him.

Bright W. Dzaka commented:

Wow. This is really inspiring.

Floribanda Laryea commented:

Legend.

