Ghanaian music producer and tech analyst Spiky Beatz, known privately as Kwabena Ofei-Kwadey Nkrumah, disclosed that he owns three expensive cars in his garage

The producer, who doubled as a radio show host on Joy FM, detailed that he admires these car brands and explained why he chose them.

Spiky added that he planned on getting other luxurious cars that he fancies

These came to light when Spiky took his turn on Wheels On YEN, YEN.com.gh's new series on celebrities' cars

Ghanaian music producer Spiky Beatz, known privately as Kwabena Ofei-Kwadey Nkrumah, disclosed to YEN.com.gh that he owns a luxurious car fleet.

The producer, who doubles as a tech analyst, showed his interest in cars and listed some of the cars in his fleet.

Spiky lists BMW X6, Mitsubishi 3000GT, BMWE30 among cars he owns Photo credit: @therealspiky

In a recent interview with YEN.com.gh, the renowned Ghanaian music producer, who was featured in EMY Africa's discovery list, gave fans a glimpse into his luxurious lifestyle by revealing his impressive car collection.

The talented producer, known for his chart-topping hits and collaborations with top artistes, showcased three stunning vehicles that genuinely reflect his taste for elegance and style.

Among Spiky's fleet is a BMW X6, a vehicle that exudes power and sophistication. The BMW X6 is a sleek and sporty SUV, blending the features of an automobile with the functionality of an SUV. With its dynamic design, advanced technology, and luxurious interiors, the BMW X6 perfectly complements Spiky's refined musical sensibilities.

Spiky, who had earlier sued the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for using his beat without his permission, stated that he would be adding more fleets to his earlier-mentioned luxurious rides.

"I own BMW X6, Mitsubishi 3000GT and BMWE30 currently. I love cars and would be adding some fleets to the one I already have," Spiky said.

What is Wheels On YEN?

Wheels On YEN is the latest editorial project by YEN.com.gh dedicated to Ghanaian celebrities' lifestyles.

This series is centred around cars and gives celebrities the opportunity to share their tastes in cars and reasons for choosing them.

Source: YEN.com.gh