MOG Beatz is a Ghanaian record producer who specialises in Afro-pop, Hip hop, Afrobeats, R&B, and hiplife

He is the producer for the diss song Sarkodie released as a response to Yvonne Nelson's memoir

The producer said he had received some messages asking him to apologise for the role he played in the release of the diss song

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular Ghanaian sound engineer and music producer John Kwesi Dosunmu-Mensah, better known as MOG Beatz, has cautioned Yvonne Nelson to desist from sending him messages over the diss song Sarkodie released.

In a tweet, MOG alleged that a woman has been attacking him in his DM since morning for producing the diss song Sarkodie released as his response to Yvonne Nelson’s memoir.

A collage of Sarkodie, Yvonne and MOG Beatz Photo credit: @sarkodie, @yvonnenelson @MOGBeatz

Source: Twitter

In the song titled Try Me, Sarkodie clarified some of the allegations Yvonne Nelson levelled against him in her memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

Meanwhile, MOG responded on Twitter that the attacks on him were unnecessary since he is only a producer and not a songwriter. He added that he takes pride in the work he does, and that is why he gives his best.

‘Madam, don’t come at me in my dms.. I’m just a producer and I take pride in my work. You can call me “Chef” cos I don’t have a problem cooking vawulence with all the necessary spices,’ he wrote.

Yvonne Nelson wonders if Sark would have agreed for her to keep the pregnancy

Meanwhile, after Sarkodie released the diss song, Yvonne, in a rant on social media asked if he would have allowed her to keep the pregnancy even though he had a serious girlfriend.

This girlfriend would later become Sarkodie’s wife with whom he will birth two children.

“And would you have readily agreed for me to keep a pregnancy when you were in a serious relationship with another lady who would become your wife? Your street line is played out…” Yvonne tweeted.

Yvonne Nelson responds to Sarkodie's claims in his diss song

After Sarkodie released his song, the actress responded by saying that parts of his rap were lies.

She wrote: "Michael, you claim I was desperate to abort because I needed to complete school. In 2010 when I became pregnant, I had completed the university. Anybody can verify this. I wasn’t in school and you know it. If you want to lie, find a logical lie. #youspittinglies

She added that insults would not work and Sarkodie must rather respect womanhood.

"Insults won't work, Michael. Respect womanhood. I'm happy the world gets to see how you are playing this and the real you. Young women get to learn from this. You would get the applause for a rap. Still doesn’t change the TRUTH."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh