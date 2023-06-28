Ghanaian hiplife artiste and political enthusiast Kwame A Plus has criticised Yvonne Nelson for demanding respect from Sarkodie

Sarkodie, in his latest reply to Yvonne Nelson, denied her claims that he made her terminate their pregnancy

His reply, which has been deemed disrespectful by the actress, was strongly opposed by Kwame A Plus, who feels Yvonne similarly disrespected her mother in her memoir

Kwame A Plus, a Ghanaian hiplife artiste and political enthusiast, has opined that Yvonne Nelson should not demand respect when she has disrespected her mother.

This came shortly after the actress defended herself after Sarkodie replied to allegations against him in the actress's memoir.

In the lyrics video of the diss song, the award-winning rapper narrated a series of events that indicated that the actress had multiple boyfriends.

He even stated that it was best for the actress to tell the whole world about every man she had slept with, making her feel insulted and disrespected by the ace rapper's lyrics.

Yvonne Nelson countered Sarkodie's rap music with a tweet demanding that the rapper learnt how to respect women since she felt the rap was insulting.

Yvonne Nelson said:

Insults wont work michael. Respect womanhood , Im happy the world gets to see how you are playing this and the real you. Young women get to learn from this. You would get the applause for a rap.still doesn’t change the TRUTH.

See Yvonne Nelson's tweet below:

Kwame A Plus replied with a Facebook post that suggested that she did not have the right to ask for respect from Sarkodie when she has similarly disgraced her mother through her trending memoir.

Kwame A Plus said:

Yvonne Nelson says Sark should respect womanhood when she first disrespected and humiliate the woman who carried her for 9 months. Herh is your mother not a woman? Anaa she is a dabodabo? One book one Rap! #1B1R If you write 10 books Sark will release 10 songs. You think you are the only one who likes money and "fans" abi? Madam keep quiet and let's all cash out!! Kings Sark, the brotherhood is proud of you!

See Kwame A Plus' Facebook post below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Kwame A Plus's reply to Yvonne Nelson over her reply to Sarkodie's song

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the Facebook post, stating that they agreed with Kwame A Plus, while a few opined that it would be best if both parties stopped denting their reputation.

Max Well commented:

If you write book ,we go write lyrics

Dada Ba Gyimi Gyimi commented:

This hurts but I agree with u on this

Isaac Gyimah commented:

One book,one song if she dares release 10books di3 aa then 3ny3 obi na 3kum Antwi

Nyarko Jensen commented:

It would have been prudent for both parties involved to recognize and acknowledge each other's dignity, considering the passage of time and the importance of allowing past conflicts to remain dormant. P

Sarkodie buys a copy of Yvonne Nelson's book

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Sarkodie said in his most recent song that he purchased a copy of Yvonne Nelson's memoir.

The rapper spoke about his encounter with Yvonne, who had claimed that he had forced her to terminate their pregnancy.

His supporters encouraged him and praised his courage in speaking out about the negative allegations made against him.

