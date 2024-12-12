The wife of Ghanaian musician Praye Tiatia has taken over Instagram with her bridal photoshoot

Selly Galley wore a custom-made kente gown by a top male fashion designer for the bridal photoshoot

Ghanaian musician Stephanie Benson and other famous celebrities commented on her look

Ghanaian actress Selorm Galley, popularly called Selly Galley, and her fashion designer have redefined kente styles for 2025 brides.

The mother-of-twins, who hails from the Volta Region of Ghana, looked magnificent in a corseted off-shoulder kente gown for a bridal photoshoot.

Selly Galley slays in a kente for a bridal photoshoot. Photo credit: @sellygalley.

Selly Galley accessorised her look with a beautiful set of beads that matched the colours of the kente gown.

She wore a uniquely designed yellow turban with rhinestones as she showed off her dance moves.

The gorgeous wife of Ghanaian musician Praye Tiatia wore heavy makeup and medium-length eye lashes to complete her look.

Watch the video below:

Selly Galley trends with her stylish kente

Some Ghanaians commented on Selly Galley's breathtaking kente outfit on Instagram.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ahu_chris_winner stated:

"An African queen 🥰 A true definition of beauty ❤️."

Slycudjoe stated:

"Daavi one❤️❤️❤️❤️."

fabric_lots_gh stated:

"That beautiful ewe bride 😍😍."

nsoroma_kekle_dance_troupe stated:

"Beautiful 😍😍."

_engraxiia_ stated:

"Sooo beautiful 😍😍😍."

kate_amoa stated:

"Very beautiful ❤️❤️❤️."

empressjorgeez stated:

"Beautiful😍😍😍."

narkieez stated:

"Beautiful."

phyllis233 stated:

"This is so beautiful 🔥🔥🔥😍😍."

evans__samuel stated:

"Yass I am so excited."

spice.kay stated:

"The proud number 9❤️❤️."

nanaafyaadepa stated:

"The hips are hipsing… very demure and classy".

Selly Galley rocks a black suede dress

Ghanaian actress Selly Galley attended the 5th Anniversary of the Volta Fashion Week in a black suede gown.

The style influencer accessorised her look with silver drop earrings as she posed for the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

Selly Galley celebrates 37th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Selly Galley who turned a year older on September 25th.

The former Big Brother Africa housemate wore a designer outfit in a viral video to renew her contract with a popular boutique in Ghana.

Some social media users commented on Selly Galley's outfit and flawless makeup on Instagram.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh