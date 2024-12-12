A Ghanaian man has advised President-elect John Dramani Mahama to cancel Afua Asantewaa's upcoming sing-a-thon attempt

He noted in a video that cancelling the event was imperative and gave several reasons to back his plea

The video got netizens who expressed their views in the comments section laughing on social media

A concerned Ghanaian citizen has called for the immediate halt of the Afua Asantewaa's second Sing-a-thon attempt.

In a video, he passionately appealed to the incoming president, John Dramani Mahama, to cancel the highly-anticipated exercise.

Afua Asantewaa to embark on sing-a-thon attempt

Meanwhile, Afua Asantewaa has decided to embark on another sing-a-thon attempt despite her first failed attempt. She announced that her second attempt will come off in December in Kumasi.

Man explains why sing-a-thon should be cancelled

He acknowledged that although the incoming president has not been sworn into office; Mahama can still do something to halt the event.

In his video, the young man explained that keeping Mr Mahama's record clean is essential; therefore, the event needs to be called off as soon as possible.

He joked that Afua Asantewaa's voice could negatively impact and tarnish the former president's legacy.

Young man's comment excites netizens

Netizens who saw the video of the young man could not contain their laughter as they expressed their views in the video's comments section.

@Sheeda wrote:

"Just now kenkey is 2cedis."

@Nana Kwame Mtn wrote:

"Kumasi people won’t even mind her cos we bore already."

@kesia_411 wrote:

"Am in love with this guy he always know what's in my head."

@Midas Touch Consult wrote:

"So you have problem with everyone in Ghana?"

@Abena wrote:

"I have to meet u p33, I’m at Adientem."

@papa_kofi wrote:

"What has she done to you."

@521_aesthetics wrote:

"This guy kraa Aden."

Ghanaian man sets new GWR

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Abdul Hakim Awal, a Ghanaian man, etched his name in the Guinness World Records (GWR).

The young Ghanaian man was recognised for hugging a tree for the longest time, after clocking 24 hours.

Netizens who saw the post about his achievement were impressed as they expressed their views in the comment section.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

