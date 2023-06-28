Outspoken online critic Chris Vincent Agyapong has criticised Yvonne Nelson for complaining about the harsh tone of Sarkodie's response to the allegations in her book

The popular blogger and lawyer took to Facebook to rant about how it appears Yvonne Nelson feels she can tell her side of the story but Sarkodie can't

The founder of Ghana Celebrities said Sarkodie has the right to reply in whatever sharp tongue he chooses

Popular blogger and UK-based lawyer Chris Vincent Agyapong has waded into the ongoing spat between actress Yvonne Nelson and rapper Sarkodie.

Chris took to Facebook to criticise Yvonne Nelson for crying foul about Sarkodie's response to the termination of pregnancy allegation she made in her book about the rapper.

"So, Yvonne Nelson has the right to write a book and tell whatever story she wants—calling it her truth. Yet, Sarkodie, has no right to reply in whatever sharp tongue he chooses. Many of our Ghanaian women (large black women) at a time will be sleeping with multiple men, thinking they are smart or hotcakes. When they get pregnant, they try to pin it on the most successful among these men or the person with the biggest potential," Chris fired on social media.

Sarkodie's scalding diss track in response to Yvonne Nelson

Sarkodie responded via a diss track to the damaging claims in Yvonne's book which has been receiving rave reviews since it was launched two weeks ago.

The book, titled "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson" disclosed that the rapper, known in private life as Michael Addo, impregnated her and asked her to abort the baby. According to Yvonne, the popular rapper didn't even check up on her after she aborted the baby.

However, in the track, titled "Try Me" which hit social media on the dawn on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, Sarkodie suggested that Yvonne Nelson did not tell the whole story.

"First of all, let me clap for you baby you are brave but you can't pick and choose what to say pls behave, nobody sent you so Ohemaa if you want to talk, you have to tell the world every n*gga that you f*cked" Sarkodie was ruthless in the diss song.

He added:

"You told me you were pregnant and I was the one to be blamed ... yes I wasn't ready but I told you to keep it and you explained that you have to complete your school. To be honest, till date, I don't believe it because I said my doctor should take care of you and you said you don't need it. After the conversation, you sent me a text that a friend of yours said she had a doctor and he is the best. So don't make it seem like I was the one pushing you for aborti*n because that's the only part that made me angry."

But early Wednesday morning Yvonne made a series of tweets that raised concerns about the tone of Sarkodie's response to the claims in her book.

She, for instance, told Sarkodie that he was disrespecting womanhood.

But for the outspoken UK-based lawyer and founder of blog, Ghana Celebrities, Yvonne is missing the plot.

"The truth is one: we don’t have your truth and my truth. I don’t know how people come up with this," he said.

