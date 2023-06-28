Sarkodie has got tongues wagging following the release of his diss song to Yvonne Nelson

The rapper said he never had plans to open up about his past with the pretty Ghanaian actress

He, however, urged Yvonne Nelson to complete the list by telling the world about every man she has slept with

Ghanaian rapper, Micheal Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has gone all out in his diss song to Yvonne Nelson following the release of her memoir titled I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

The Better Days hitmaker, who released the fresh tune Try Me in response to the claim by the Princess Tyra actress, admitted in the lyrics of the song that he wanted to keep their affair a secret.

"I never thought of the wave cos I was ready to take a couple of things to my grave."

Sarkodie dares Yvonne Nelson to mention more names

He, however, added that since Yvonne Nelson had decided to go public on the matter, it is only proper that she mention the names of all the other men who have also warmed her bed.

Sarkodie opined that Yvonne Nelson can not simply create an impression that she was looking for love from all the

Ghanaians react to lyrics of the song

Peeps who reacted to the song also shared different opinions about the song by the award-winning musician.

@felixjoeansah-pj8zl intimated:

I can feel the emotions with which sarkodie sung this song. Speedy recovery landlord. We still love you.

@yakuzagg commented:

I'm dumbfounded! Indeed you are King Sark!! What a song!!! On repeat all day! Bar's mu Bars!!!

@afiaboatemaa632 indicated:

Sark is very wise.. he replies every situation in his Songs and he makes it appears good

@rexsedinam6534 stated:

Addressing sensitive and personal issues through something you're passionate about

@hannahboakye5245 commented

Sark youve earned my 100% respect.. just within 3 mins we've known the actual truth.

Watch the video

Sarkodie says Yvonne Nelson's book thrives on negativity

YEN.com.gh, meanwhile, reported that Sarkodie also lashed out at Yvonne Nelson over her motive for releasing her memoir.

The rapper, in a diss song, suggested that the success of the book is driven solely by its negative content rather than its quality.

Source: YEN.com.gh