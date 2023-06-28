CJ Biggerman is unhappy with Yvonne Nelson following her latest comment about Sarkodie's new song

The rapper believes it is unacceptable to bring kids into the ongoing saga

Netizens who saw the post agreed with him, many advising Yvonne Nelson to have known better

Ghanaian rapper, Christian Jojo Joshua, known in the entertainment industry as CJ Biggerman, has called out actress Yvonne Nelson over her recent comment following the release of Sarkodie's new track, Try Me.

The track, which Sarkodie released in response to Yvonne Nelson's memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, has triggered the actress who has come out to offer clarity on her affair with the rapper.

Yvonne, in her defence, revisited the circumstances that led her to terminate her pregnancy and admonished Sarkodie to be careful in his remarks because they both have young daughters, adding that nobody knows what will happen in the future.

CJ Biggerman, however, feels that the actress could have made her point without necessarily bringing up the issue of their kids.

"Yvonne Nelson's playful nickname for Sarkodie, referring to him as " Micheal," definitely adds a touch of sweetness to the ongoing drama. However, it seems like the tables have turned and now she's taking to Twitter. Perhaps she feels the need to share her side of the story as the controversy unfolds. It's quite a low blow to bring up their daughters and speculate about what nature might throw at them. Yvonne might benefit from finding peace amidst all this chaos. Let's hope they can both find a resolution and move forward." he wrote.

Ghanaians react to the comment by CJ Biggerman

Netizens who reacted to the video agreed with the assertion by the young rapper, with many saying Yvonne Nelson should have known better.

@Lankyboy_1 commented:

She is a woman and it's shameful to bring innocent daughters into this.

@EddieGabby1 stated:

She's just confusing us cuz the book says a different story from what she tweeted this morning. Asem o

@withoutdoubting reacted:

Did she respect womanhood when she wrote about her mom and did she respect manhood when she wrote about Sark?

Sarkodie says Yvonne Nelson's books thrive on negativity

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie has given a different account regarding Yvonne Nelson's book.

Sarkodie, in his new song, suggested that the success of the book was solely due to its negative content rather than its quality.

