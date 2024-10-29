Akua Donkor's youngest child, Eno Mary, has given a vivid description of the circumstances leading to her mother's demise

In a video interview, the young lady indicated that her mother had breathing and other difficulties and had to be sent to Nsawam hospital

After some tests, her late mother was referred to Ridge Hospital, where she underwent surgery but dcied later

Eno Mary, the youngest child of Madam Akua Donkor, has shed some light on the circumstances leading to her mother's passing.

Akua Donkor, the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) presidential candidate in the upcoming general elections, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2024.

Her passing was confirmed by her running mate, Kwabena Agyeman Appiah Kubi, a.k.a. Roman Fada, who indicated that she had been admitted at the Ridge Hospital, where she kicked the bucket.

Akua Donkor's daughter shares the circumstances of her sickness and eventual death.

Source: Youtube

The news of her demise, left many Ghanaians, including actress Lydia Forson, saddened and in disbelief. Many wondered what might have happened to her.

Akua Donkor's breathing difficulties and bloating

Speaking with at the Ridge Hospital on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, the GFP flagbearer's daughter narrated the circumstances leading to her mother's demise.

According to Eno Mary, her mother complained of not feeling well about three days ago and was sent to the Nsawam Government Hospital.

Because she was complaining of breathing difficulties, she was on oxygen and made to undertake many tests, scans, and x-rays, after which she was discharged and asked to go and rest at home.

When they sent her home, Eno Mary added, Madam Donkor's breathing difficulties intensified and had to be rushed back to the Nsawam hospital, where she was referred to the Greater Accra Regional (Ridge) Hospital.

At Ridge, she was taken to the theatre for surgery but had to be returned to the ICU after doctors realised her heart was not beating properly.

At about 10:00 pm on Monday, doctors called Eno Mary and other family members to inform them that she had passed on.

Apart from her breathing difficulties, Eno Mary stated that her mother had also complained of bloating in her stomach as she could not urinate properly or even pass stools in her last days.

"The doctors did all they could, and we provided everything that they requested but as they say when comes calling, one cannot escape," she said.

Watch the video below:

Akua Donkor's English name pops up

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Madam Akua Donkor had an English name she never used.

A video from eight years ago emerged in which she shed light on the name she was christened with

In the video, she also explained her reasons for dropping the English name and sticking to his local name

Source: YEN.com.gh