Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah Says Members Of Ajagurajah Movement Don't Vote
- The leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach, Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, says he will not vote in the 2024 general elections
- The outspoken man of God boldly proclaimed that members of the Ajagurajah movement are not permitted to vote
- Some social media users shared mixed reactions after watching the trending video online
Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, the leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach, popularly known as the Ajagurajah Movement, says he doesn't vote.
In an interview, the famous man of God claimed voting in any election is against the rules at his church. He, however, did not provide any substantial evidence to back his claims.
Bishop Ajagurajah explained that God chooses leaders to serve a nation or country, and he cannot interfere with this.
"My church members and I don't vote. I've never voted in my life. I will leave Ghana before December 7 and return only after the results have been announced."
"God appoints a king; whatever happens, we are in it. I know who will win this election."
"If you're a pastor and don't know when to speak or what to say at the right time, people will keep insulting you."
Watch the video below:
Bishop Ajagurajah dons a stylish black kaftan
Away from politics, Bishop Ajagurajah, who also happens to be a style influencer, looked dashing in a black long-sleeve ensemble for his latest video.
The fashion designer used colourful African print fabrics to design the outfit that made him stand out.
Bishop Ajagurajah wowed his church members and social media followers with his unique dreadlocks hairstyle.
Watch the video below:
Bishop Ajagurajah trends with his new look online
Ghanaians comment on Bishop Ajagurajah's outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
osibo_the_fashionking stated:
"Wofa Stephen Akwaaba oooo😂😂😂😂, you are looking good Wofa 👏😂😂."
ikonshepherd stated:
"Osebo can't do this😍."
tdelphina stated:
"Papa is back like kakai🔥."
otemaaamoah stated:
"African wear papa paaaaa😍😍."
Bishop Ajagurajah challenges Osebo in fashion wars
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the fashion beef between Bishop Ajagurajah and Osebo the Zaraman.
In the latest episode of their long-running fashion competition, the Bishop challenged his nemesis by wearing a multicoloured long-sleeved shirt with a black belt and shoes.
However, what caught the attention of many in the latest round is that the Bishop wore the women's Kaba fabric.
Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh
