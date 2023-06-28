Ghanaian rapper Pappy Kojo has begun a dance challenge after Sarkodie released his Try Me song

The new rap music, which sought to reply to Yvonne Nelson over her claims that Sarkodie made her terminate their pregnancy, has gone viral

Pappy's new dance challenge has been shared across social media, making socialite Kwame A Plus join the challenge

Ghanaian rapper Pappy Kojo, known privately as Jason Gaisie, has started a dance challenge for Sarkodie's Try Me song.

The dance challenge has since gone viral and shared across several social media platforms.

Pappy Kojo begins a viral dance challenge for Sarkodie's diss track to Yvonne Nelson Photo credit: @pappykojo @facebook/Yvonne Nelson

Pappy Kojo has ignited a social media frenzy with a dance challenge on Twitter, which is in response to Sarkodie's recent diss track aimed at actress Yvonne Nelson.

The track was released as a denial of Yvonne Nelson's claims that Sarkodie made her get rid of their pregnancy back in 2010.

The dance challenge has quickly gained traction on Twitter, captivating users and amplifying the ongoing controversy about Sarkodie's reply to the actress.

Watch a video of Pappy Kojo's dance challenge below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Pappy Kojo's dance challenge

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, commenting about the funny personality of the rapper

@Donsarkcess commented:

Herh the whole industry heh nobody fool pass this guy

@AsieduMends commented:

You dey start challenge be that

@bashghx commented:

Your own no bi book oo, Cassette ankasa

@I_Am_Winter commented:

All the artistes e, be you wey dey enjoy soft life then catch cruise at the same time

Kwame A Plus reacts to Yvonne Nelson's demand for respect from Sarkodie

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ghanaian hip-hop singer and political enthusiast Kwame A Plus criticised Yvonne Nelson for expecting respect from Sarkodie after he refuted her claims that he forced her to end their pregnancy in his most recent response to her.

The actress had earlier criticised the rapper's response as being rude, but Kwame A Plus vehemently disagrees, believing Yvonne treated her mother with a similar lack of respect in her memoir.

