Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has responded to Yvonne Nelson's claims of him pressuring her into terminating her 'seed' in her book I Am Not Yvonne Nelson through his latest song Try Me

In the song, Sarkodie addresses society's tendency of believing women's narratives are in conflict with men

The exchange has intensified the ongoing drama between these prominent figures in Ghana's entertainment industry

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Sarkodie, a renowned Ghanaian rapper, has fired back at actress Yvonne Nelson's explosive allegations in her book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, where she accused him of neglecting her after demanding the termination of their pregnancy.

Sarkodie wasted no time responding with his latest track, Try Me. In the song, he addresses the societal bias that often favours women's side of the story in conflicts involving men, suggesting that Nelson's claims may be motivated by financial gain.

"As for the modern society, anything the woman says is accepted as the truth. It's the man who has to swallow the bitter pill. We know what it is. She's just chasing the 'bag', because, does this bring the happiness back?" he said in the song.

Sarkodie says society only believes women's side of the story Photo credit: @sarkodie; @yvonnenelsongh

Source: Instagram

This musical exchange has ignited a fiery debate among fans and onlookers, with opinions divided between those supporting Nelson's account and those defending Sarkodie's innocence.

Check out some comments from netizens below:

@KCRWORLD said:

Sark is intelligent. Rather than acting emotionally or wasting time on social media he also takes advantage of the situation to release a song to tell his story whiles the situation is trending. Good move

@MrCape_Studios indicated:

I feel like crying man. Sarkodie's flow bigger than Drake's. I won't acknowledge this song as a diss, this be another single for me.

@manumichael4471 stated:

The message is well delivered and lyrics understand. Clearly Kabutey never disappoints

@qgeezil455 mentioned:

This dude will retire from music not because a youngin dethrone him,But simply because he has had enough. Sakodie is the best rapper to ever grace the soil of Ghana PERIOD!!!

Rapper angrily tells Yvonne Nelson to let the world know every man she has slept with

Meanwhile, Sarkodie has said that since Yvonne Nelson had decided to go public on the matter, it is only proper that she mention the names of all the other men who have warmed her bed.

Sarkodie opined that Yvonne Nelson cannot simply create an impression that she was looking for love from all the men that she has slept with.

Kwame A Plus criticises Yvonne Nelson for disgracing her mother but demanding respect from Sarkodie

Also, according to Ghanaian hiplife singer and political zealot Kwame A Plus, Yvonne Nelson doesn't deserve respect after disrespecting her mother.

A short while before, the actress had defended herself after Sarkodie addressed the accusations she made against him in her memoir.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh