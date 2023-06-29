Videos of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's luxury cars parked inside his 2 garages have emerged on social media

The garages contain cars such as Bentley, Maybach, Audi, and many other plush cars

Many people have tapped into his blessing as they pray to be as wealthy as he is

Videos of the luxury cars owned by Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, who happens to be the close friend of Ghanaian business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite, have emerged on social media.

Details of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's luxury car collection

A video of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's luxury cars emerged online during an event he hosted in his plush mansion.

The famous Ghanaian business mogul organised a dinner for students of his alma mater Presec Legon after they emerged winners of the 2023 edition of The Shark Quiz.

During the event, videos of his two separate garages containing over 10 luxury cars he owns surfaced online.

Luxury cars such as a white Audi R8, a black Bentley S2, and a red Maybach Landaulet were spotted.

Other luxury cars owned by the Presec Old Boys Global President, include a Bentley Continental GT and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, were among the few cars spotted in the video.

Below are videos of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's car collection.

Ghanaians react to video of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's plush cars

Many people tapped into his blessings while others also prayed to God to give them a breakthrough so that they can afford such a luxury lifestyle in future.

others also lashed out at persons tapping into his blessing as they urged them to stop tapping and get to work and making money.

Below are selected comments from the comment section of the videos:

ambitious_worldbeauty remarked:

chaiii this is called blessings from God ankasaaa. Me, I am tapping to this blessings oooo. May he live long paaaa

millsphillippinare commented:

I will never be poor my generation shall encounter riches IJMN

juneberry_1823 commented:

No way this is only one person’s residence...Jesus

_shee_bosss said:

Chai this is what we call God's blessings I tap into this blessings in Jesus mighty name

hillaryjunior33 said:

Omo I think say na Kwame despite get money pass for the whole Ghana. not knowing that Dr Ernst Ofori is another billionaire❤️

3220.sy comemnted:

Blessing tappers be sitting at one place and continue tapping don't go and work

enoch_brownie remarked:

I don’t know what others are tapping ooo is it palm wine

lynx_floyd said:

All this is pure water? Fizzy drinks?

djnaycha stated:

Those cars are meant for speed roads . Which Ghana nor dey inside lol.

itzratified_gh said:

If u nor get money hide ur face

Dr Osei Kwame Despite and his friends celebrate Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Dr Osei Kwame Despite and friends of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club celebrated Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong on his birthday.

They showered him with expensive gifts, and videos showed them cutting cake and making merry.

