Ghanaian musicians Kuami Eugene and Camidoh made their debut appearances at the 2023 BET Awards ceremony after Camidoh snagged a nomination

Celebrity stylist Richard Brown had something to say about their red carpet looks and how it reflects on their brand

He told YEN.com.gh that although Kuami Eugene absolutely rocked the biker look, it was not suitable for the occasion

Ghanaian fashionista Richard Brown, popularly called Osebo The Zaraman, picked Camidoh's look as the proper red carpet style.

He further explained that Camidoh's red two-piece suit brought out the flair of his long fur coat.

Osebo also shared a few improvements Camidoh could have used to enhance his looks.

A collage of Camidoh's BET look, Osebo and Kuami Eugene's BET outfit

For Kuami Eugene's style, Osebo said it wasn't the best, looking at the event he was attending. He told YEN.com.gh:

"But Kuami Eugene's clothes look more like bikers dressing. Like those who ride motorcycles. To me, this kind of dressing on the red or pink carpet is a not."

Osebo said Camidoh's look would have been spectacular if he had worn black inner clothes over a white shirt with an all-black fur coat.

