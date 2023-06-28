A video of Archipalago expressing his displeasure over the new song by Sarkodie has gone viral

He stated that even though he expected Sarkodie to reply, he never anticipated such a harsh response

Netizens who reacted to the video, however, shared different opinions on the comments by the young man

Popular Ghanaian socialite and musician Dennis Anane known widely as Archipalago has joined the conversation regarding Sarkodie's new song dubbed Try Me.

Archipalago, who is in the United States, in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter expressed unhappiness with Sarkodie over his song, which is actually a diss track aimed at Yvonne Nelson.

He admitted that although he encouraged Sarkodie also to go public and put up a defence regarding the claims by Yvonne Nelson against him, he never anticipated that the Non-Living Thing hitmaker would be so harsh in his response.

"King Sark you are a foul-mouthed person. I encouraged you to react to the accusations but I never meant for it to be like this. The issue at hand is a very serious one, but I never expected you to react like this" he said in the video

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 200,000 views and 5000 likes.

Ghanaians react to the comments by Archipalago

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video, however had other ideas.

@thatguylarrydre stated:

You people are always the biggest hypocrites..they guy don’t respond to issues now he respond to y’all saying he shouldn’t hv replied ?? Oh my God

@IdanBarnes indicated:

You’re right bro.. I believe Sarkodie’s reply is a total disrespect to womanhood, for him to say she’s for the street is a big NO! for my side.

@GudOvaEvil10 commented:

if you try to take food out of my table then it's personal

NAM 1 advises Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM 1, the former CEO of MenzGold, has broken his silence regarding the ongoing feud between Sarkodie and Yvonne Nelson.

He touched on the importance of exercising restraint when faced with damaging allegations.

In a tweet, NAM one wrote:

"Yes! It takes a ton of strength to exercise restraints when faced with a supposed unjustifiable fatal poke to a brand. I probably can attest to this better, but please be advised, that the cost of war is much dearer than the price to keep the peace. PLEASE LET SLEEPING DOGS LIE.."

