Asamoah Gyan got rid of the afro and went in for a low haircut for his new look

He shared a handsome picture on his Instagram page and asked his fans whether they liked it

Many people said they loved it and that he looked handsome, while others pleaded with him to her his jersey number on his haircut

Retired Ghanaian professional footballer Asamoah Gyan shared a lovely picture showing off his new haircut.

Asamoah Gyan flaunts new haircut

Asamoah Gyan shared the picture of his new look on his verified Instagram page while flying off in business class suit on a plane.

Gyan, who still holds the title as Ghana's all-time top scorer, beamed with smiles as he got rid of the afro in this new look.

Captioning the post, he asked his fans whether they admired his appearance. He wrote:

How do you guys find my new look?

Asamoah Gyan flaunting his new look in an Instagram post.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on Asamoah Gyan's new look

Many people were of the view that Asamoah Gyan looked younger with this new haircut.

Others also pleaded the legendary number 3, his Black Stars jersey number, which he lets his barber design in his haircut.

jerryjustice said:

Now you look more like your brother

benjaminalicoe said:

Nice, you’re looking more like your senior brother

maameselasie said:

You look much younger, what’s the catch?

koma_de_shan said:

Same old u... no difference... the difference comes without the 3 ...

albyablord said:

Handsome Overload. Looking younger & I love it

nymelodyofficial said:

Where is the number 3 design?

doreen_aboagye said:

You look more handsome bro❤️

