CEO of Special Group of Companies, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong was seen hanging out with famous Ghanaian rapper Medikal in a video that has since gone viral

They were spotted in the plush mansion of Despite's close friend as they watched a video and laughed

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that when Tracey Boakye met Dr Osei Kwame Despite, she prayed to be as wealthy as him

Ghanaian rapper Medikal was seen hanging out with famous Ghanaian business mogul, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong inside the latter's plush mansion.

Medikal hangs out with Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong in his plush mansion. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Medikal hangs out with Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong

In the video, they were spotted standing side by side as they watched a video on a smartphone held by Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

Since the audio was inaudible and the video was edited with Medikal's song, "Road Clear," it is not certain what they discussed when they met.

While watching the video on the smartphone, Dr Ofori Sarpong passed a comment that got the Stubborn Academy leader to break away and burst out into laughter.

The video also flaunted the expensive and extravagant house of the CEO of Special Group of Companies.

Outfits of Medikal and Dr Ofori Sarpong

The "Omo Ada" crooner was dressed casually. He wore a black short-sleeved shirt and a sleeveless jeans jacket.

He paired his look with loose jeans trousers, dark sunglasses, and white sneakers.

Despite's close friend, Dr Ofori Sarpong was dressed more formally. He wore a pair of black trousers and a white long sleeves shirt. He completed his entire outfit with black shoes and accessorised with lovely cufflinks.

Below is a video of Medikal hanging out at Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's residence:

Tracey Boakye meets Dr Osei Kwame Despite in Kumasi

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Tracey Boakye met Dr Osei Kwame Despite in Kumasi, where they had a brief discussion in the lobby of Lancaster City, Kumasi.

She was with her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, when the video was taken.

Meanwhile, Mrs Badu Ntiamoah and her husband, together with their children, were in Kumasi to name her third child, Luxury Nana Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah.

Source: YEN.com.gh