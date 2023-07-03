Kalybos, Nadia Buari and other actors were spotted in a video having fun with rapper Sarkodie's Try Me song playing in the background

The comedian, Kalybos, revealed that they were "cooking" something for their fans in the video

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video, criticising Kalybos for using a song that sought to callout their fellow movie star, Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian comedian Kalybos known privately as Richard Asante shared a video of himself on a movie set with actress Nadia Buari and other film stars. Sarkodie's song played in the background, making some netizens react negatively towards the video.

Kalybos and Nadia Buari jam to Sarkodie's Try Me song Photo credit: @sarkodie @nadiabuari1

In the trending video shared on Kalybos' official Instagram account, he sat with some Ghanaian actresses including ace actress Nadia Buari.

The movie stars faced the cameras on what seemed to be a movie set, with Kalybos detailing that his fans should be prepared for the next project.

The background music played in the video was a song by Sarkodie, Try Me, which is purported to be a reply to actress Yvonne Nelson over some claims in her controversial memoir that the rapper made her abort her pregnancy with him.

Netizens who reacted to the video have criticised the use of the song in the video, stating several reasons for why the song is not appropriate, especially since it sought to embarrass the actress.

Kalybos captioned his Instagram post:

Something cooking…. Watch out from @_country.club_ Starring @iamnadiabuari @zynnellzuh @kalybos1 @hailliesumneyofficial @anja0309 @iamchelseatayui @twinsdntbeg @swagofafricanews

Watch the video of Kalybos, Nadia Buari and other actresses jamming to Sarkodie's song below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Kalybos' video

Some Ghanaians reacted negatively to the video, stating that they had lost respect for Kalybos. Others opined that the song did not match the video, hence a bad choice of song.

aba_adeniwah commented:

Ah, I'm disappointed in you... Na, I used to respect you a lot

houseofnanaama commented:

This movie, I must confess, is already dead on arrival

serwaaakwei commented:

Ahhh, the song spoil this beautiful video

eastpak2g6 commented:

Footage and song don't even go together. U no try

latinbay5 commented:

So you people are using this disgraceful song? Or are you doing this because you are not on good terms with Yvonne, so you support Sarkodie? So shameful

Sarkodie's Try Me song hits over half a million views on YouTube

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Sarkodie's response song, Try Me, had garnered 0.5 million views as of June 30th 2023.

The song was also recognised on the platform as the number-one music video on YouTube.

The track showcased Sarkodie's lyrical prowess and ability to address controversy through his music.

