Ghanaian Hip-hop artiste Black Sherif performed at an Afronation event in Portugal and got the fans excited

The award-winning artiste and Ghana's biggest singer topped the charts among bigger Afrobeat performers from Ghana and Nigeria

A video of him performing has garnered thousands of reactions from his fans, who admired his energy and talent

Ghanaian Hip-hop artiste Black Sherif, known privately as Mohammed Ismail Sharrif, performed at an Afronation event in Portugal and excited his fans. A video of him performing to Spanish fans has garnered thousands of reactions.

At the event, filled with pulsating beats, infectious energy, and undeniable talent, the Ghanaian hip-hop sensation took the stage by storm at the highly anticipated Afronation event held in Portugal.

The award-winning artiste known for his impeccable fashion sense captivated audiences with his electrifying performance, leaving fans awestruck and craving more.

Thousands of music lovers worldwide attended the Afronation festival, which is renowned for showcasing the best African and diaspora music. The fact that Black Sherif was a part of the star-studded roster in Portugal was evidence of his rising stardom in the music business.

The talented performer's on-stage dance and melodious voice gained him applause on social media.

Watch Black Sherif's performance at the Afronation event in Portugal below

Some netizens reacted to Black Sherif's performance at Afronation

Some netizens reacted positively to the video, applauding Black Sherif, who trended for displaying "Illuminati" signs recently, for his performance while stating that they regretted missing the event.

kppromotionsghdotcom commented:

Ghana repping laaaarrrge

pappy_kojo88 commented:

Sending love to my Rasta, we’ll be strong

fulvia75d commented:

@ogbonna22 next year, we can’t miss it

chef_nattii commented:

Blackoooooooooooooooooooooooooo

Black Sherif causes a stir with his new outfit in a video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Black Sherif demonstrated how he gets dressed daily in a TikTok video while flaunting his big, baggy jeans and footwear.

The performer displayed a t-shirt that he had transformed into a crop top and sported with a baggy pair of pants to the crowd.

Fans of the rapper responded to the video because they laughed at some of Black Sherif's antics.

