Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has apologised to Ghanaians offended by her attempt to set the records straight about her GWR sing-a-thon result

The Ghanaian mumpreneur previously dismissed allegations suggesting she withheld her sing-a-thon outcome to cash out on ambassadorial deals

During an interview on United Showbiz, she urged everyone who felt offended by her effort to clarify issues to pardon her

Ghanaian entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has apologised to Ghanaians and stakeholders aggrieved by her attempt to establish facts regarding her sing-a-thon result.

Speaking on the United Showbiz with MzGee, she called on them to pardon any possible derogatory comments in her bid to clarify emergent issues from her Guinness World Records (GWR) sing-a-thon attempt and the unfavourable outcome.

Apology with hands on chest

Afua Asantewaa had both hands resting on her chest when she apologised to Ghanaians. She explained that the expression of regret was necessary because it was likely that some individuals and fans took offence to her attempt to fact-check claims about her GWR adventure.

The mumpreneur also expressed profound gratitude to Ghanaians and stakeholders for their unwavering support throughout her sing-a-thon attempt.

Peeps react to Afua Asantewaa’s apology

The video where Afua Asantewaa urges fans to pardon any possible offensive remarks in her bid to provide facts about her GWR sing-a-thon attempts prompted diverse reactions.

Fidelis_asenso wrote:

Still proud of you, sis, honestly. What you did in December was no joke. @afuaasantewaasingathon. God bless you always.

Lydiatakyiwaa7 posted:

Please leave her alone even Ghana has failed as a country don't put your stress on her.

Lydiatakyiwaa7 wrote:

We love her ❤️she doesn't even need to explain things to us she made us happy during Xmas and we have to be appreciative kakiraa.

Twitter erupts as GWR disqualifies Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon attempt

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that the Guinness World Records (GWR) sparked reactions from Ghanaians on X after the organisation dismissed Afua Asantewaa’s longest singing marathon attempt.

In a statement issued on Friday, February 23, the GWR described Afua’s failed sing-a-thon attempt as unfortunate.

“Unfortunately, Afua’s Guinness World Records attempt for the longest singing marathon was unsuccessful, but we hope she will make another attempt soon. We’ve seen how inspirational it has been for her fans,” the GWR said in a post on X.

