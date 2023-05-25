Ghanaian hip-hop artiste Black Sherif, also known as Blacko, made his fans excited as he performed for them in Atlanta

Black Sherif's fans danced and sang along to his songs word for word as they screamed in excitement

Some netizens have reacted to the video after it was shared on Instagram by blogger GhKwaku, who wished Blacko well and congratulated him for the achievement

Ghanaian hip-hop artiste Black Sherif has caused a stir on social media with his performance in the USA as he filled an entire arena with fans during his show in Atlanta.

In a video shared by GhKwaku on Instagram, the award-winning singer danced and performed some of his popular hit songs while the excited fans sang along with him.

Black Sherif sang Kweku The Traveller to the audience and looked proud as he watched them sing the entire song effortlessly. His excellent performance and dance moves at the concert have made waves on social media.

Watch Black Sherif's video below:

Ghanaians react to Black Sherif's video

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video and praised Black Sherif for his dancing skills.

@KofiSelf commented:

He was a dancer, don’t even know how he came about music. Ashock give am self

@BlackNetworkEn1

BLACKO is a package of gift

Black Sherif accused of idol worship in New York

Black Sherif's US tour has stirred some controversies as people have linked his performance and some symbols shown at his event to idol worship and promotion of satanism.

After some videos from his New York performance trended online, people assumed that a goat image that was shown on the stage as he performed was the symbol of an illuminati god as they linked the goat symbol to the goat tattoos on his arm.

Black Sherif explains his goat tattoos

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Black Sherif explained that the goat symbol on his hand represented a mountain goat.

Contrary to prior assertions, Blacko said his goat tattoo symbolised the tenacity of a mountain goat.

Mountain goats can scale tall mountains no matter the difficulties, according to the award-winning musician, and this has inspired him throughout his musical career.

