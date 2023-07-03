Ghanaian actress and socialite Moesha Boduong has shared a photo of herself looking heavily pregnant

The photo is believed to be a part of an upcoming movie as she posed beside her colleague actor Umar Krupp

Some Ghanaians have reacted to the photo, commenting with funny statements about her funny-looking pregnancy photo with Umar

Ghanaian actress and socialite Moesha Boduong, known privately as Moesha Budonita Boduong, has shared a photo of herself looking heavily pregnant.

She posed beside Ghollywood actor Umar Krupp who wore a tattered shirt and shorts in the photo shared on the actress' verified Instagram account.

In the photo shared by the actress on July 3, 2023, via Instagram, she wore a sad-looking face while she stood beside Kumar. They wrapped their hands around each other in a pose which seemed like an upcoming movie.

The beautiful and endowed actress captioned her photo, stating jovially that she was pregnant with Nigerian Afrobeat artiste and BET award-winner.

After the actress shared the post on her Instagram, it garnered several responses from her fans and some followers who felt it was unnecessary to include the name Davido who she seemed to be mocking.

While they opined and suggested that she did not joke about Davido, who has found himself in the trends for allegedly getting a lady pregnant in the US, others deemed her post funny and engaged with it.

Moesha Boduong captioned her post saying:

Omo am pregnant for @davido

See Moesha Buodong's pregnancy photos below

Some Ghanaiasn reacted to Moesha Buodong's pregnancy photos

Some Ghanaians reacted differently to the photo. While others criticised her for joking about pregnancy with Davido, some followers also joked about it with funny comments.

kafui651 commented:

Why tag him with this expensive joke?

untamedkookie commented:

Use me as a God forbid button

boyy.alone_ commented:

Don't take tag him! You know it's a joke before some bloggers drag this please we're still healing

officialqueen_adasi commented;

You tagged him? Eeiii! U don’t like peace

bodmann commented:

Who give you belle? Na wa o this life no balance

Moesha Boduong reveals how she bought her Adjiringanor residence

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Moesha Boudong made headlines once more due to her comments regarding her home.

The actress and social media star explained how her pure water enterprise helped her purchase a home in Adjiringanor.

The young woman spoke exclusively to Peacefmonline about her newfound life in Christ and how she supports herself.

