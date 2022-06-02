Moesha Boudong, one of the controversial personalities in Ghana, is once again in the news after some revelations she made

The actress and social media influencer revealed how she bought a house in Adjiri n ganor through her pure water business

n The young lady spoke about her newly found life in Christ and how she fends for herself in an exclusive interview with peacefmonline.

Moesha Boduong is a known public figure in Ghana. Since her rise to fame, her life has been shrouded by numerous controversies.

She is in the news again, as always, and this time it is to clarify issues about her recent reported change in lifestyle and how she funds the lavish life she lives.

Moesha says she has found Christ through a pastor she is currently dating. In the interview with peacefmonline, she disclosed that the man of God is the one that has helped in her journey in Christ, and he is also behind her super classified pure water business, which she is hiding from the world.

Moesha Boduong says her business and the man of God have aided her in building her a plush home at Adjiringanor and she has not gone broke after finding God as many think.

Her reason for keeping her pure water business secret, according to her, is that she attracts a lot of hate from the public; hence making it known will negatively affect the patronage of her enterprise.

She also revealed that the man of God who has helped her so much in her transformation journey has faced a lot of public scrutiny, backlash and blackmail and this pains her a lot.

God used me so much that ,I never realized that the man of God was going through so much pain for all the fabricated stories about him online. I was the most happiest woman because ,all my life that man of God was my only true love and great confidant

She went on to say that she intends to use her new relationship with the Lord to help other women and be a role model for them.

