Popular Ghanaian singer Camidoh experienced great success in 2022 after his single Sugarcane went viral

The For My Lover crooner visited many countries across the world to promote the chart-topping single

The Ghanaian vocalist caught up with YEN.com.gh for a chat on the highlights of the year and his world tour

2022 has been a great year for Ghanaian singer Camidoh known in private circles as Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie. The Afropop star became a global name following the success of his single, Sugarcane which dominated several charts such as the Billboard US Afrobeats Chart. The song also became a viral sound on TikTok with over 1.7 million videos.

YEN.com.gh caught up with the For My Lover star for a quick review of his 2022. Camidoh described 2022 as a year of blessings, territory expansion and a beautiful year. His only regret this year was not being able to do much in Ghana as he constantly found himself travelling.

Camidoh Embarks on Mini-World Tour

From Portugal, The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States and Nigeria, one can say Camidoh embarked on a world tour despite not organizing one himself. When asked about the number of countries he visited in 2022, the vocalist struggled with an answer as he failed to recall the numerous countries he visited. He said;

I don’t know how many countries. To be honest, I can’t tell . I have been to a lot of countries by the grace of God and I’m grateful for the opportunity and blessing to be able to do that.

With a love for the beach and sea, Camidoh listed Portugal as the country he loved among the ones he visited. The top star was in the European nation for a hot performance at Afronation 2022.

I enjoyed Portugal the most. I loved having to stand to watch other people perform in the evening with the cold breeze

In addition to his numerous trips, Camidoh also served Ghanaians with banging tunes and collaborations including Kaba and Slow featuring Mavins Records' Magixx. He also teamed up with Cina Soul on the single, Waiting and with Crayon for the remix of IJO LABA LABA.

Furthermore, he served his fans across the world with the Sugarcane EP which features a Dutch and Latin remix of his single Sugarcane, as well as the viral remix which features Mayorkun, King Promise and Darkoo.

Camidoh's Sugarcane Sets Record As Longest Charting Ghanaian Song on the Billboard US Afrobeats Chart

In other Camidoh-related news, the Ghanaian singer has set a record after Sugarcane, became the longest-charting song by a Ghanaian artist on the Billboard US Afrobeats chart.

The hit single, which was released on November 19, 2021, spent 21 weeks on the prestigious international chart, peaking at number 39. Before Black Sherif's Soja debuted at Number 23, Camidoh's Sugarcane was the only Ghanaian song on the chart.

