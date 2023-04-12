Music icon Reggie Rockstone turned 59 on April 11, 2023, and spent the day with his family

In a video he shared on his Instagram, Reggie got swarmed by some streets kids from his neighbourhood while he was headed to town with his wife and kids

The excited kids wished Reggie a happy birthday, which surprised the Hiplife legend, who later shared snacks with them

Ghanaian Hiplife legend Reggie Rockstone celebrated his 59th birthday on April 11, 2023, spending the day with his family. In a heartwarming video shared on his Instagram, Reggie captured the special moments he shared with his wife and kids, but what happened next truly stole the show.

Reggie Rockstone (left) gets swarmed by street kids. Photo Source: reggierockstone711

While heading towards town with his family, Reggie was swarmed by some street kids from his neighbourhood. The excited kids wished Reggie a happy birthday, which surprised him as he wondered how they knew it was his special day. However, he soon realised that his love for the community had spread the word.

The kids requested a birthday present from their beloved rapper, which amused Reggie greatly. He jokingly asked them if they had forgotten the birthday protocol, where he was supposed to receive a gift. The kids laughed heartily, and it was clear they were having the time of their lives with their hero.

Reggie and his wife were generous, sharing snacks with the kids and adding to the joyous atmosphere. The rapper's humility and kindness were on full display as he interacted with the kids and made their day memorable.

Reggie Rockstone has been a music icon in Ghana for decades, pioneering the Hiplife genre and inspiring many young musicians. He has also been actively involved in various philanthropic projects, especially those aimed at empowering the youth in his community. Reggie loves to celebrate his family.

Fans Wish Reggie Rockstone A Happy Birthday

Freedom of right wrote:

Happy birthday to you....forever our grandpa ...enjoy your day to the fullest

vanyvanessaa commented:

Happy bday super star ⭐️

mis_damptey wrote:

Happy blessed birthday, Uncle

