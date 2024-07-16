In an interview, Nhyiraba Kojo has complained about the high taxes that have been imposed on his businesses in Ghana

The musician also alleged that an official at the Ghana Revenue Authority wants to investigate his source of wealth

Nhyiraba Kojo's comments about his challenges have gathered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Veteran Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur, Nyhiraba Kojo, has opened up about some of the challenges he is facing due to the country's current financial constraints.

Veteran Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur, Nyhiraba Kojo, is upset at high taxes and alleges the GRA is investigating him. Photo source: Nhyiraba Kojo Sika

Nhyiraba Kojo alleges GRA wants to investigate him

In an interview with blogger Zionfelix in the UK, Nhyiraba Kojo expressed his frustration with the high taxes imposed on businesses by the Government of Ghana. The musician-turned-businessman stated that his businesses have been affected by the rates he is currently paying.

Nhyiraba Kojo also recalled a phone conversation with a rude tax officer from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), who accused him of not paying his taxes despite making a lot of money from his businesses.

According to the musician, the tax officer threatened to investigate his source of wealth and seize his assets.

He said in the interview:

"A tax officer called me and accused me of claiming to be making a lot of money. I always pay my taxes but he told me he would come to my house and investigate how I make money. It seemed like he had a personal issue with me."

Below is the video of Nhyiraba Kojo's interview with Zionfelix:

Reactions to Nhyiraba Kojo's comments in the video

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few remarks from social media users in response to Nhyiraba Kojo's comments in the interview.

@kingshomes8546 commented:

"When you were flashing everywhere on social media and saying you have money !! What did you expect - if you have money, they have to get you to pay tax on your source."

@KwameDespiteBa commented:

"They always want to see us poor. Mmoa!!"

@AccraChelsea commented:

"That be why them collapse Nhyiraba city for Spintex?"

@Iam_Monney commented:

"Hmm asem oo. The taxes dierr it's crazy. This guy should watch his health closely oo man can't breathe properly."

@kwesi_boujee commented:

"Ghana bi some funny country o"

