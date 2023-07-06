Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Reall has reportedly been denied bail after petitioning to have some freedom amid house arrest

The songstress has suffered six charges, with the US court stating that she does not meet the requirements for her bail requests

According to the US Department of Justice, Hajia4Reall must have a job and valid documents linking her to the Us to be given bail

Ghanaian socialite Hajia 4Reall known privately as Mona Faiz Montrage, has reportedly been denied bail in the United States. The US Department of Justice stated that the songstress did not meet the requirements for her bail request.

A few days after Hajia4Reall went on Instagram live to update her fans and followers about her condition, promising to join them in Ghana soon, she has reportedly been hit with a piece of unfortunate news.

According to media journalist Kofi Adoma, court documents which have been presented by the United States Attorney, Damian Williams of the Southern District Of New York, state that the socialite did not meet the US standards for a bail request.

Hajia4Reall requested that the court relax her bail and permit her to return to New York. She asked to be given the chance to move around in some parts of her community where she is being held under house arrest.

Kofi Adoma further detailed that the court stated that they would relax the songstress's bail if she had family ties in the United States.

In addition to the bail conditions, the court claims the weight of evidence against the beautiful socialite was significant, and according to section 3142-G of the US Justice system, granting Hajia4Reall bail puts them at risk since she could escape.

Kofi Adoma added that the attorney, Damian Williams, further stated that looking at her $2m romance scam, Hajia4Reall could be jailed for a period of four to seven years if the court were to make a decision based on the pieces of evidence gathered.

Watch the video of Hajia4Reall's bail denial below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Hajia4Reall's bail denial

Some Ghanaians reacted negatively to the news, claiming that the socialite remains in jail for wrong, while others hoped she was set free sooner.

@priscillaayd2007

This is why we shouldn't envy people in this world. No one knows how people make their money e of what this scammer has done.

@excellent9150

If she has really done all she’s being accused of, then may she rot in jail, if she’s not, I pray she regains her freedom asap.

@connie-qz9me

It seems as if this woman is not taking her scamming innocent people seriously at all. I wish her good luck. How are scammers able to scam people and get away with it for some years?

@Flex11136 commented:

lol, I knew she was a fraud ...there is no way she could finance her lifestyle

