Canada-based Ghanaian singer Nina Ricchie said Hajia4reall deserves some flowers for her contribution to the industry

Nina Ricchie pointed out that Hajia4real inspired a lot of girls in Ghana to better

She added that even if the allegations again the socialite were true, she would still respect her hustle

Ghanaian singer Nina Richiccie is based in Candan while commuting between the two countries as she pursues her music career.

In an interview, Nina revealed her close friendship with Ghanaian singer and model Hajia4reall.

She added that even if the criminal charges against Hajia4reall are accurate, she will still respect the hustle because living in Ghana is tough.

Ghanaian singer Hajia4reall was allegedly arrested in the U.K. and extradited to the U.S. for over $2 million in fraud charges against older adults living in the United States.

While the case is still in process, the singer assured her fans in Ghana that she would be back home soon.

For Nina, Hajia4reall has earned her respect because she has been able to hustle in Ghana.

Nina Ricchie told ZionFelix that if jobs were in Ghana, her friend would have applied for employment in a legal establishment.

She's the G.O.A.T. That is why these girls are copying. She's the reason these girls are trying to be like that.

As a foreigner coming to Ghana, if I see Hajia, I will respect her. It's not easy. If jobs were on the table, I'm sure she will apply for a job. It's not easy. Ghana is not easy. If you are doing your thing, go ahead. And I respect that. I like hustlers.

Watch the full interview:

