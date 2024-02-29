Skit maker and Dr Likee's protégé Kyekyeku has always claimed to be single and not dating any woman

But the actor slipped and mentioned the name of a lady as his girlfriend during an interview in Kumasi

Kyekyeku, who was promoting his upcoming movie premiere, later changed his story, describing the Paris-based lady as his personal person

Ghanaian comic actor and YouTuber, Kyekyeku has sparked interest in his relationship status after a recent interview in Kumasi.

Kyekyeku, promoting his first-ever self-produced movie 1957, which will be premiered on March 6, slipped and mentioned his 'girlfriend's' name on the radio.

A protégé of Kumawood star Ras Nene, a.k.a. Dr Likee, Kyekyeku has always maintained that he is single whenever his relationship status comes up.

Kyekyeku slipped and mentioned his girlfriend's name on radio Photo source: @officialkyekyeku

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview with Delay on The Delay Show, Kyekyeku shared why he was single without a woman.

Kyekyeku slips and mentions girlfriend on live radio

But during his interview with Angel FM, the comic actor mentioned the name 'Sandra' when asked about his girlfriend.

Kyekyeku listed the number of people from his family and other close relations attending his movie premiere.

The presenter quickly asked, "Will your girlfriend be there?" Kyekyeku replied by asking if he was talking about Sandra.

After realising that he had slipped, Kyekyeku tried to backtrack, saying the lady was not his girlfriend but his "personal person." He further revealed that the Sandra lady was not even in Ghana but based in Paris, France.

The actor's friend, 39-40, who was in the same interview, pointed out that nobody had 'killed him' but it was Kyekyeku himself who shot himself in the foot.

Watch the video of Kyekyeku's interview below:

Actor Kyekyeku jubilates after buying his 1st car, video drops

Meanwhile, Kyekyeku recently revealed that he purchased his first car in 2023, describing the year as remarkable.

However, the YEN Entertainment Awards reigning Comedian of the Year lamented the high import duties he paid at the port.

In an interview, Kyekyeku also talked about the upcoming premiere of his first self-produced movie.

Source: YEN.com.gh