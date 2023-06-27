Appreciate hitmaker Hajia4Reall has wiped out the doubts of her fervent fans who were worried about her well-being after she was extradited from the UK to the US

She went live on TikTok on her 31st birthday and danced with family inside the kitchen at her residence abroad

Many people were glad to see her happy, while others talked about how beautiful she looked in the live video

Ghanaian musician Hajia4Reall has assured her concerned fans that she is doing well.

The Fine Girl hitmaker went live on TikTok to speak to her fans as she celebrated her 31st birthday.

Hajia4Reall celebrates her 31st birthday on TikTok live

Unlike her birthday last year, when she hosts a lavish party, Hajia4Reall went live on TikTok as she partied with her fans at her residence abroad.

Her daughter, Naila, joined her briefly in the video as she hugged her joyful mother.

In the live video, she played her hit songs while dancing and whining her waist.

She was joined by her family and friends who danced with her, while they enjoyed sumptuous meals.

On the live video, fans were concerned about her well-being, and she assured them that she was doing well.

"Guys, I'm okay. I'm well," she said in the video.

Below are videos of how Hajia4Reall celebrated her 31st birthday.

Ghanaians react to video of Hajia4Reall partying hard on her birthday with only family

Many people were pleased that she was doing okay despite her being extradited from the UK to the US due to an alleged romance scam.

Many others wished her well and prayed that she would be proven innocent and gets her freedom back.

Below are what Ghanaians had to say about the live TikTok video.

rit.aokyere said:

Jokes aside, this lady is really pretty whatttt!!!

lipsybaby1 stated:

How is this fake life? She's on house arrest so must she kii herself? Why cnt she be happy or happy herself?some of u re to bitter. Weather house arrest or not life still goes on.lol I c some of u just want her to be depressed as u re

efo_honey commented:

She has always been a beautiful woman! I pray she gets her freedom back. Life is short

minister_collin said:

And people are here bleeding while she is chilling chale in this life focus and move on

ritaakwaah remarked:

A total beauty ......an absolute queen u can't take that from her

kxxondra stated:

Innocent until proven guilty. Enjoy your earth day

afitrewa said:

May God shame all her enemies and give her more life to look after her family ❤️❤️

Hajia 4Reall slays in black leather outfit on 31st birthday

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Hajia4Reall posted stunning pictures on her 31st birthday as she dazzled in a black leather outfit.

In the caption, she noted that despite her extradition, she is in high spirits and that the world would hear her truth soon.

