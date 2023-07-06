Baby Maxin, the daughter of actress Nana Ama McBrown has warmed the hearts of some Ghanaians with her cuteness

In a video with Ghanaian dancer Afronita, the beautiful daughter of the ace actress waved at the camera and said she loved Afronita

The adorable video has got some peeps reacting to it and expressing their shock over the young girl's growth

Baby Maxin, the daughter of Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has surprised peeps with her rapid growth in latest video. The adorable little girl featured in a video with dancer Afronita and has made netizens react to her cuteness.

Baby Maxin looks old in a new video Photo credit: iam_babymaxin

Source: Instagram

In the video that captured Ghanaians' hearts, Maxin showcased her adorable charm alongside Afronita. The endearing encounter left fans amazed by just how much the little girl had grown in a few months.

In the video, Maxin wore a colourful inflatable armband, confidently nestled in Afronita's arms. With a beaming smile on her face, the adorable little girl sweetly declared her love for the talented dancer, creating an enchanting moment that melted the heart of Afronita.

Netizens took to the comment section to express their delight and astonishment at how big the little girl had become and her striking resemblance with Afronita.

Some netizens reminisced about the first videos of Maxin, where she was barely able to walk, and how she had blossomed into an independent and confident toddler.

Watch the video of Baby Maxin below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the adorable video of Baby Maxin

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video. They admired the young girl's growth and indicated her resemblance with Afronita.

Mhariesong commented:

Did she say afternoon nita aww that’s cute of her

@Dedebarkey commented:

Baby Maxin she’s has grown so big

Zeebaby82 commented:

But they resemble each other ooo

BE LIN DA commented:

Who watched more than three times

user6585066197294 commented:

i told a friend even before this video that they look alike

Source: YEN.com.gh